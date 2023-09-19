LEWISBURG — The effects from Saturday's big, hard-fought win over Trinity were still felt by Lewisburg's girls soccer team two days later when the Green Dragons returned to the pitch to face Central Mountain.
The Wildcats caught the Dragons flat-footed early and punched in a goal less than 2 minutes into the contest.
But's that all it took for Lewisburg to wake up and get in the game.
The Green Dragons tallied three goals in the final 16 minutes of the first half, and four more in the opening 8 minutes of the second half to run away for an 8-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
"We definitely started a little slower than what I had expected, but we picked it up after a good 15-20 minutes," said Lewisburg coach Fernando Ortiz.
Junior midfielder Caroline Blakeslee powered Lewisburg's effort with a hat trick to go along with a pair of assists.
"It was a good win," said Blakeslee. "I think everyone was just tired from the weekend, and it took us more than a few minutes to get back into it."
But once the Green Dragons (5-3, 2-1 HAC-I) did get into the flow of the game, the Wildcats didn't stand a chance.
A penalty kick by Blakeslee, awarded when Central Mountain (1-4) received a yellow card for a handball in the box, tied the game with 16:07 left.
That was just the spark the Green Dragons needed.
Less than 2 minutes later Faridah Aboueid put Lewisburg up 2-1 when she fired in a ball off a cross from Blakeslee, who wasted little time to make the score 3-1 before the end of the first half.
Central Mountain goalkeeper Kaelynn Braun couldn't corral a shot by Kate Batkowski, and the carom went right to Blakeslee, who knew what to do with it with an empty net in front of her.
"When we were able to get that penalty kick in, I think that really pushed up the momentum and got us moving a little bit more," said Blakeslee.
Lewisburg really poured it on coming out of the break.
Blakeslee scored off another rebound - this one off an initial shot by Laurel Boyer - just 2:01 into the second half to complete her hat trick.
"I had some good balls; two of them were off of (rebounds that I finished)," said Blakeslee. "The one off Laurel's shot, I was just lucky to be there to finish it."
And just 32 seconds later Boyer found the back of the net with a hard strike for a 5-1 lead.
The Green Dragons kept pounding away at Central Mountain's net as Madison Vanbuskirk, McKenna Eardley and Kate Batkowski all followed with goals to blow the game open.
"I think it took our halftime talk to get us back on track. We were kind of slacking there for a minute towards the beginning," said Ortiz. "I think that win on Saturday got to their heads a little bit, so they were sort of taking (a win Central Mountain) for granted, and the Wildcats took advantage."
The fact that six of his girls scored in the game also pleased Ortiz.
"That's the one thing about the team here - we just don't rely on one player to get the ball into the back of the net," he said. "We have quite a few girls who can do that for us, so that works out perfect.
"Hopefully after (Monday's game), and (today's) talk, we're going to be back on track, because we still have quite a few opponents who will give us a good fight for the rest of the season," added Lewisburg's coach.
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 8, Central Mountain 1
At Lewisburg
First half
CM-Lily Hendricks, unassisted, 38:18.
Lew-Caroline Blakeslee, penalty kick, 16:07.
Lew-Faridah Aboueid, assist Blakeslee, 14:30.
Lew-Blakeslee, unassisted, 8:36.
Second half
Lew-Blakeslee, Laurel Boyer, 37:59.
Lew-Boyer, unassisted, 37:27.
Lew-Madison Vanbuskirk, assist Blakeslee, 34:37.
Lew-McKenna Eardley, unassisted, 32:00.
Lew-Kate Batkowski, assist Vanbuskirk, 11:49.
Shots: Lewisburg, 27-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 9-1; Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Izzy Wood); CM 13 (Madison Hardy/Kaelynn Braun), 13.
