SUNBURY — Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team put its unblemished record on the line Thursday when it traveled across the Susquehanna River to face a winless Shikellamy squad.
The Braves’ success in the game belied their record as they got off to a fast start before rolling for a 49-25 nonleague victory over the Wildcats at Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium.
Shikellamy (1-3) got out to a 7-0 lead before Mifflinburg (1-2) put its first points on the board — a layup from Elizabeth Sheesley — 3 minutes into the game.
Lily Fatool nailed a pair of 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters for the Braves, who went on to take a 30-10 lead at the half.
“It was a tough game, and we struggled to get into any kind of flow on offense,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “Shikellamy shot the ball well, and we didn’t adjust well enough.
“We will learn from this and bounce back,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Fatool finished with five 3-pointers and a game-high 17 points for Shikellamy.
Ella Shuck paced Mifflinburg with 14 points and five rebounds. The senior guard/forward is only 29 points away from a 1,000 for her career.
Mifflinburg next hosts East Juniata at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shikellamy 49, Mifflinburg 25
Shikellamy 15 15 12 7 – 49
Ella Shuck 5 4-10 14; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 0 2-2 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-14 25.
Lily Fatool 5 2-2 17; Cassandra Ronk 6 0-0 12; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 6; Paige Fausey 2 3-4 7; Allison Minnier 2 0-0 4; Olivia Solomon 1 1-2 3; Emma Koontz 0 0-0 0; Sophie Campbell 0 0-0 0; Nadia Smith 0 0-0 0; Mya Bronowicz 0 0-0 0; Carli Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-8 49.
JV score: Shikellamy, 47-13. High scorers: Shikellamy, Mya Bronowicz, 13; Mifflinburg, Marlee Morrison, 6.
TURBOTVILLE — Aiden McKee and Mason Sheesley combined to score 31 points as the Defenders rolled to a nonleague win over the Mustangs.
Sheesley scored nine of his 15 points in the first half for Warrior Run (2-1), which only held a 20-17 lead over Midd-West (0-2) at the half.
McKee followed with 11 points in the second half as the Defenders pulled away. The effort was helped by a 19-0 fourth quarter by the hosts.
Warrior Run next plays at Mifflinburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 61, Midd-West 31
Warrior Run 9 11 22 19 — 61
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 2; Nate Axtman 2 3-4 8; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Aden Lewis 2 0-0 4; Aiden McKee 7 2-4 16; Mason Sheesley 5 2-2 15; Gavin Gorton 4 0-0 8; Landon Polcyn 1 0-0 3; Ryan Newton 1 0-2 2; Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Jake Bruckhart 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; James Keifer 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-12 61.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Axtman, Wilkins, Polcyn.
Garrett Leitzel 4 0-0 10; Easton Erb 3 2-6 8; Xavier Fuller 2 2-4 6; Noah Romig 12-34; Mason Noll 0 2-2 2; Nash Grover 0 1-2 1; Dylan Miller 0 0-2 0; Brandon Ferster 0 0-0 0; Connor Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-19 31.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2.
JV score: WR, 38-7. High scorers, WR, Harrington and Bruckhart, 9.
