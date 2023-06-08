MIFFLINBURG — Twelve games. Twelve wins.
Mifflinburg’s Lady Cats 2 major division Little League softball team has been on quite a roll this spring.
Apparently, the only thing that can halt the team’s winning ways is the toxic smoke emanating down from Canada’s wildfires.
The team was set to wrap up their regular season Wednesday night and possibly get its 13th victory in a row, but due to unhealthy air conditions the game was postponed to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“The girls are just on fire,” said Mifflinburg’s manager Kevin Roush, no pun intended.
Roush, however, saw glimpses of the potential the team had prior to the season, but in no way did he think the season would turn out the way it has so far.
“I had an idea that we would have a lot of potential before the season started, as we saw that when we started practices, but I truly didn’t think we would have the winning streak we have,” said Roush.
“This team of girls has been a pleasure to work with. They are quick to learn and try new things, and they work together well on the field.”
The team is comprised of players not just from Mifflinburg, but from the surrounding areas like Millmont and Beaver Springs.
The players for the Lady Cats 2 include: Chloe Hommel (Millmont), 2B; Mackenzie Delsite (Millmont), P/SS; Ava Fry (Mifflinburg), C; Paicyn Stahl (Mifflinburg), 1B/3B; Amarah Mulaney (Beaver Springs), SS/2B; Leona Showalter (Millmont), 3B/C; Makenna Barrows (Mifflinburg), RF; Aubrey Dowhower (Mifflinburg), 3B/1B; McKenna Roush (Millmont), P/LF; Brooklynn Hawkins (Mifflinburg), CF; Christiana Guffey (Millmont), RF.
The coaches are Bob Delsite, Jason Stahl and Melissa Stahl.
And, according to the Mifflinburg’s manager, each player brings something special to the team.
“I believe each girl has brought something to the “table” or team this season, and honestly for this age group (10-12), the experience and the hitting/defense is spread throughout the team,” said Kevin Roush.
Mifflinburg’s signature win came on May 10 against a Selinsgrove team playing on its home field at East Snyder Park.
The Lady Cats gave up eight runs to Selinsgrove in the third inning, and the hosts carried a one-run lead into the sixth and were an out away from spoiling Mifflinburg’s undefeated season before the magical happened.
Delsite would score the tying run on an error before Stahl hit an RBI double to bring home Fry and give the Lady Cats a 10-9 lead.
Delsite then did the rest. The pitcher struck out the final two batters she faced to end the game and keep the winning streak going for Mifflinburg.
“We had that one bad inning,” said manager Roush. “Honestly, Selinsgrove had the game won in the sixth inning, but a couple of mistakes and with two outs, we rallied in the top of the sixth to get ahead by a run, and then my defense took over from there to hold them in the bottom of the sixth for the victory.”
That desire not to lose is what makes the team so special according to Mifflinburg’s manager.
“The most impressive thing that I have witnessed is that the girls never give up and they all play as a team and back one another up,” he said. “All year we have stressed to them, we play as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team, and we back each other up on and off that field.”
Following the team’s final game next week, the District 13 Little League Tournament begins play on June 16, while Mifflinburg’s first game is the 17th against Central Columbia at 3:30 p.m. The game will be played at Central’s home field.
And that means six players from the squad will move on to Mifflinburg’s Major Division All-Star team along with players from the Lady Cats 1 team, while two girls will continue on as members of Mifflinburg’s Minor Division team.
Pitcher McKenna Roush, the manager’s daughter, is one of the players competing for Mifflinburg’s Minors, and because of that Kevin Roush will manage the team.
Regardless, Kevin Roush has confidence the older girls will continue their success in all-star play.
“I think if they all work together as a team, they should do fine, but I don’t know the abilities of the girls from the other Mifflinburg Majors team that will be combined with our girls,” he said.
Back in 2021 Mifflinburg’s Major All-Stars, led by current high school players Taylor Stewart, Anna Pachucki, Lainey Miller, Aubrey Fluman, Chloe Showalter and Olivia Fetterman, won the state title and advanced to the East Regional.
Although this year’s players likely are aware of that team’s success, the players from the Lady Cats 1 are all about going out and doing their own thing and having a good time in the process.
“There is no comparison (between that team’s players and this year’s). The girls are just out there having a great time playing ball as a team and having fun doing it.”
