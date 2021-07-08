WILLIAMSPORT – Heavy rains and lightning forced Wednesday night’s game between the Williamsport and Trenton to be canceled in the top of the third inning with the Thunder leading 1-0.
Jacob Smith got the start and had recorded back-to-back perfect frames before the Thunder scored their first run of the night in the top of the third.
Subsequently, the umpires pulled the players off the field due to impending weather, which was the right call as moments later the skies opened up.
Wednesday’s game is not an official game and stats from the game will not count towards season totals. The game will not be made up and the Crosscutters (16-18-2) will wrap up their series with the Thunder tomorrow night, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
