WILLIAMSPORT – Seven significant contributors to the Lycoming College football team have earned a spot on the 2023 Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The seven members are seniors punter Michael Coe, tight end Matt Jaeger, offensive lineman Dan Jennings, wide receiver Brady McClintock, linebacker Cole Senior, quarterback Elijah Shemory and tight end Aaron Wolcott.
In order to be eligible for membership into the honor society, a player must be a starter or significant reserve on the team as a senior, maintain a 3.2 cumulative GPA throughout his entire course of undergraduate study and meet all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and graduation.
A four-year starter at punter, Coe launched 137 punts in his career, for an average of 35.1 yards per boot, dropping 36 inside the 20-yard line. As a senior, he had a long of 50 yards and averaged 34.6 yards per kick, forcing 13 opponent drives to start inside the 20.
A starter at tight end as a junior before an injury ended his senior year, Jaeger caught eight passes for 56 yards in his career, as he played in 19 games.
Jennings, a two-time All-MAC selection, jumping from honorable mention in 2021 to first team in 2022. Moving into the starting center position, Jennings helped the Warriors average 232.2 yards of offense per game. He was also an Academic All-MAC selection in 2021.
McClintock became a key part of the Warriors’ receiver corps during his career. As a senior, he caught two passes for 10 yards.
Senior, a first-team all-conference linebacker in 2021, earned his second all-conference honors as a senior, taking second-team honors, after posting 60 tackles to go with 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, the second-most on the team. He also forced a fumble. Senior was also a Second Team D3football.com All-Region I selection as a junior, as he finished his career with 146 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Shemory started 41 games for the Warriors at quarterback, earning honorable mention all-conference honors in 2021. He finished his career second in school history with 539 completions, 7,145 passing yards, tied for third with 59 touchdowns and eighth with a 123.1 passing efficiency. He also rushed for 29 touchdowns, which is also tied for third in program history.
Wolcott, a key member of the Warriors tight end rotation throughout his career, developed into a starter as a senior when he caught 17 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 34 catches in his career for 371 yards and six touchdowns to earn Honorable Mention All-MAC honors. He was a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District pick in 2020.
