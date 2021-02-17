LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior defender Chloe Christakos was named to the Preseason All-Patriot League Women’s Soccer Team on Tuesday. Christakos was one of three backs and 12 players overall picked for the squad.
When we last saw the Bison women’s soccer team in the fall of 2019, Christakos was enjoying a breakout junior campaign. She played in 17 of the team’s 18 games, including 16 starts, as a center back. In addition to anchoring a young back four, Christakos also contributed at the offensive end, where she recorded two goals and an assist.
Christakos joins Army’s Mia Padon and Loyola’s Julia Gray as defenders on the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Lafayette’s Krista Kissell was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year; Boston University’s McKenna Kennedy was picked as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year; and Army goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
The Patriot League is planning to conduct a limited, league-only schedule for women’s soccer this spring, since the fall season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bison are scheduled to open the campaign on Feb. 27 against Navy at a site to be determined.
PSU’s Starocci named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Carter Starocci, ranked No. 5 in this week’s InterMat individual rankings, has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Feb. 14, 2021. It is the first such honor for the Penn State freshman.
Starocci earned the laurel by defeating sixth-year senior Logan Massa of Michigan in a key bout in the Nittany Lions’ 18-13 victory in Ann Arbor. Massa entered the day ranked No. 2 by InterMat while Starocci was ranked No. 8 at the time.
The Erie Cathedral Prep graduate battled Massa evenly through regulation, heading to sudden victory tied 1-1 with each grappler owning an escape. After a scoreless extra minute, Massa chose down for his tie-breaker period and Starocci made the Wolverine veteran pay. Starocci muscled Massa over from the top position during a scramble and, using his legs, turned Massa’s shoulders to the mat for four back points and a 5-1 lead. The Lion freshman added an escape and a penalty point in his tie-breaker period and posted the thrilling 7-1 (tb) victory.
Penn State is now 4-0 on the year, 4-0 in Big Ten action. The Nittany Lions return to action on Friday with a road dual at No. 11 Ohio State. The Lions and Buckeyes tangle in a dual that will air live on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. Penn State then hosts Maryland on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in another Big Ten Network national telecast.
