WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters were swept by Trenton on Thursday as the Thunder handed the Crosscutters a 7-6 defeat, their third loss of the season.
A four-run seventh inning by the Crosscutters cut their deficit to within a run, but it was not enough to avoid the sweep.
Trenton scored six of its seven runs in the first four innings while the Crosscutters had only one hit in that span. Three of those runs were scored on wild pitches and one was scored on a balk.
Williamsport (4-3) loaded the bases in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, only getting one run in the fifth and sixth inning. The Crosscutters scored four in the sixth on two hits and five walks.
Eddie Micheletti was 2-for-4 at the plate, Luke Piper drove in two runs, and Logan Flood was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk for Williamsport. Cole Evans drew two walks and drove in a run, plus Josue Urdanetta also picked up an RBI for the Crosscutters.
Jacob Peaden tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, Connor Fenlong threw a scoreless frame with a strikeout, and Andrew Walling allowed a run and threw four strikeouts in two innings of relief for Williamsport.
The Crosscutters next host the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
