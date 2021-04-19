College softball
Wilkes 4, Lycoming 2
Wilkes 9, Lycoming 4
Sunday at Lycoming Lycoming is 10-10, 9-7 MAC Freedom. Wilkes is 5-15, 5-11. Milton grad Kacee Reitz was 1-for-3 with a run scored in game one, and 1-for-2 with an RBI in game two. Meadowbrook grad Taylor Gessner was 2-for-4 at the plate in game one and scored a run in game two. For Wilkes, Warrior Run grad Marissa Pick was the Colonels’ DH in game one.
Huskies sweep Mounties
The Bloomsburg University softball team erased a four-run lead in the first game of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East doubleheader against Mansfield to propel the Huskies to a twin bill sweep, Sunday afternoon. Bloomsburg took the first game 6-5 before defeating the Mountaineers 7-2 in the night cap. With the wins, BU improves to 11-15 for the year and 9-15 in conference play while the Mountaineers drop to 2-18 for the season and in conference action.
Boston sweeps Bucknell
The Terriers took four from the Bison over the weekend. Saturday, at Lewisburg, Boston won both games 2-1. On Sunday, at Lewisburg, the Terriers won both games 3-2. Bucknell is 10-9, 7-5 Patriot League.
College baseball
Bison take 2 of 3 from Navy
Bucknell took two of three from Navy this weekend, winning 4-2 in the opener Saturday in Annapolis, and 10-3 Sunday in Lewisburg. Navy took game two, 6-5. BU is 8-16, 8-12 Patriot League. On Sunday, Chris Cannizzaro went 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and 3RBI. Jacob Corson was 2-for-4 with a triple and 2RBI. Peter Marren went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Henry Novicki was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Bloomsburg sweeps Mansfield
Redshirt junior Kyle OFier played the hero in both games of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon as the Bloomsburg University baseball team swept visiting Mansfield University at Danny Litwhiler Field. The Huskies took game one, 5-4, and then completed the sweep with a 4-1, eight-inning, victory in game two as they took three-out-of-four from the Mountaineers over the weekend. Bloomsburg improved to 12-8 overall with an identical mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division. Mansfield, meanwhile, dropped to 7-17 overall and 6-14 in divisional play.
Racing
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Saturday results
CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Caden Hoover ADULT CAGED: 1. Colin Geiger 2. Frank Drumm BEGINNERS: 1. Chase Petrowski 2. Tayton Thompson 3. Nevaeh Suhr JR. CAGED: 1. Nevaeh Suhr 2. Karissa Springer ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Zach Nace 3. Scott Mertz ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook 2. Tommy Thompson ROOKIE 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Easton Hartman 3. Brooklyn Peters PREDATOR 410: 1. Tommy Barnes 2. Zach Snyder 3. Todd Bender JR. PREDATOR: 1. Lathan Good 2. Brock Hammaker 3. Matthew Myers ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Dreden Berkheimer 2. Zachary Wagner 3. Easton Hartman CLONE 340: 1. Dylan Starr 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. David Graybill III CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Alora Bingaman 2. Eli Kennedy 3. Cash Leiby FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Colin Geiger 3. Cole Brown JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Chase Hendricks 2. Bradley Wagner 3. Karissa Springer PREDATOR 375: 1. Corbin Leiby 2. Isaac Shawver 3. Dave Lightner WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Mike Poorman CLONE 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Lucas Bowersox 3. Chris Trawitz EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Dylan Gibbons 2. Tyler Koppenhaver DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Nicole Musser 3. Megan Landau
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 7 4 .636 _ Philadelphia 8 7 .533 1 Miami 7 8 .467 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½ Washington 5 8 .385 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1 St. Louis 7 8 .467 2 Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _ San Francisco 9 6 .600 3½ San Diego 10 7 .588 3½ Arizona 6 10 .375 7 Colorado 4 12 .250 9
Saturday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 2 Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1 Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0 Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 1, Miami 0 Arizona 5, Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1 Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2 Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 Baltimore 7 9 .438 3 Toronto 7 9 .438 3 New York 5 10 .333 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 5 .643 _ Cleveland 8 7 .533 1½ Chicago 8 8 .500 2 Minnesota 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 6 10 .375 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Seattle 10 6 .625 _ Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½ Oakland 9 7 .563 1 Houston 7 8 .467 2½ Texas 7 9 .438 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Oakland 7, Detroit 0 Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 4 Kansas City 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 6, Texas 1 Houston 1, Seattle 0 Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3 Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 Kansas City 2, Toronto 0 Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings Oakland 3, Detroit 2 Seattle 7, Houston 2 Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-1), 11:10 a.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Arihara 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-1), 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105 Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126 Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150 Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 43 29 10 4 62 140 104 Florida 45 28 12 5 61 143 123 Tampa Bay 44 29 13 2 60 149 115 Nashville 46 24 21 1 49 121 130 Chicago 45 21 19 5 47 127 139 Dallas 43 17 14 12 46 122 109 Columbus 46 15 22 9 39 114 154 Detroit 46 16 24 6 38 103 145
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 44 31 11 2 64 147 98 Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115 Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120 Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119 Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129 Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122 Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3 Washington 6, Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2 Ottawa 4, Montreal 0 Arizona 3, St. Louis 2 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0 Florida 5, Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 3, Nashville 1 Minnesota 5, San Jose 2 Dallas 5, Columbus 1 Chicago 4, Detroit 0
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Washington 3 Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3 Vegas 5, Anaheim 2 N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd
Monday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, ppd Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 18 4 13 1 0 9 40 66
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 17 11 5 1 0 23 69 48 Grand Rapids 18 9 6 3 0 21 59 54 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 20 11 8 1 0 23 70 58 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 27 20 7 0 0 40 88 62 San Diego 32 19 13 0 0 38 107 102 Bakersfield 28 17 10 0 1 35 98 76 San Jose 27 12 9 4 2 30 80 90 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 0 Hershey 6, Binghamton 3 Belleville 4, Stockton 1 Cleveland 6, Rochester 3 Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 4, Chicago 3 Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1 San Jose 4, Texas 2 Henderson 4, Tucson 3 Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1 Colorado at Stockton, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Tucson 3, Henderson 2 Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd Bakersfield at San Diego, ppd
Monday’s Games
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 17 .696 — Brooklyn 38 19 .667 1½ Boston 31 26 .544 8½ New York 31 27 .534 9 Toronto 24 34 .414 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 26 .544 — Miami 29 28 .509 2 Charlotte 28 28 .500 2½ Washington 23 33 .411 7½ Orlando 18 39 .316 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 21 .625 — Indiana 26 30 .464 9 Chicago 23 33 .411 12 Cleveland 20 36 .357 15 Detroit 17 40 .298 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 30 26 .536 — Memphis 29 26 .527 ½ San Antonio 27 28 .491 2½ New Orleans 25 32 .439 5½ Houston 15 42 .263 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 42 15 .737 — Denver 36 20 .643 5½ Portland 32 24 .571 9½ Oklahoma City 20 37 .351 22 Minnesota 15 43 .259 27½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 40 16 .714 — L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 1½ L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 5½ Golden State 28 29 .491 12½ Sacramento 23 34 .404 17½
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 127, Utah 115, OT Chicago 106, Cleveland 96 Washington 121, Detroit 100 Boston 119, Golden State 114 Memphis 128, Milwaukee 115 San Antonio 111, Phoenix 85
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 129, Indiana 117 New York 122, New Orleans 112, OT Miami 109, Brooklyn 107 Charlotte 109, Portland 101 Houston 114, Orlando 110 Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106 Sacramento 121, Dallas 107 L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 105
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Miami, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Washington, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Indiana, 8 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 1 Montreal 1 0 0 3 4 2 Chicago 0 0 1 1 2 2 New England 0 0 1 1 2 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 1 2 2 Nashville 0 0 1 1 2 2 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 1 1 0 0 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 0 0 New York 0 1 0 0 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 0 0 2 4 New York City FC 0 1 0 0 1 2 Inter Miami CF 0 1 0 0 2 3
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 3 2 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 0 3 2 1 Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1 Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 0 Vancouver 1 0 0 3 1 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 0 FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 0 0 Colorado 0 0 1 1 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 Portland 0 1 0 0 0 1 Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 0 4 AUSTIN FC 0 1 0 0 0 2 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 17
Montreal 4, Toronto FC 2 Atlanta 0, Orlando City 0, tie Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0 Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 1 D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1 Colorado 0, FC Dallas 0, tie Cincinnati 2, Nashville 2, tie New England 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, April 18
LA Galaxy 3, Miami 2 Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0, tie Vancouver 1, Portland 0 Friday, April 23 Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto FC, 3 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
New York at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour RBC Heritage Scores
Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, S.C.
