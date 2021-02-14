Lewisburg 51
Lourdes 49
COAL TOWNSHIP — Hope Drumm scored a game-high 15 points and Roz Noone added 12 as Lewisburg mounted a furious second-half rally to edge Lourdes on the road Saturday.
Down 27-16 at the half, the Dragons (9-4) battled back, then outscored Lourdes by 10 in the fourth quarter to take the win. Sophie Kilbride added eight for Lewisburg.
Lourdes was led by Meryl Czeponis and Emma Shimko, both of whom tallied 14.
Lewisburg 51, Lourdes Regional 49 Saturday at Lourdes
Score by quarters Lewisburg 9 7 13 22 — 51 Lourdes Regional 11 16 10 12 — 49
Lewisburg (9-4) 51
Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Roz Noone 4 2-4 12; Sophie Kilbride 3 2-4 8; Regan Llanso 3 0-2 6; Lauren Gross 3 0-0 6; Hope Drumm 5 2-2 15; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-12 51. 3-point goals: Drumm 3, Noone 2.
Lourdes Regional (5-5) 49
Masie Reed 1 1-2 4; Katie Sandri 2 0-0 6; Peyton Kehler 3 1-2 7; Emma Shimko 5 4-6 14; Kaiden Chikotis 1 0-0 2; Meryl Czeponis 5 1-2 14; Leah Kesner 10-0 2; Paityn Moyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 49. 3-point goals: Czeponis 3, Sandri 2.
Midd-West 36
Mifflinburg 33
MIDDLEBURG — The Mustangs overcame a two-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to edge Mifflinburg Saturday in Middleburg.
The Wildcats (4-8) got 12 from Ella Shuck.
Midd-West (5-7) was led by Bella Fave’s 16-point night.
Midd-West 36, Mifflinburg 33 Saturday at Midd-West
Score by quarters Mifflinburg 12 8 5 8 —33 Midd-West 9 7 7 13 —36
Mifflinburg (4-8) 33
Brooke Catherman 0 5-8 5; Olivia Erickson 2 2-2 6; Ella Shuck 4 3-4 12; Jenna Haines 2 0-0 4; Alexis Scopelliti 0 1-2 1; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-2 4; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1; Hayle Mook 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 13-20 33. 3-point goals: Shuck, Sheesley.
Midd-West (5-7) 36
Rylee Shawver 1 1-2 3; Makenna Dietz 2 0-0 4; Chloe Sauer 2 4-6 8; Bella Fave 7 0-0 16; Alexis Walter 2 0-0 5; Sarah Shupp 0 0-0 0; Leah Feister 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 36. 3-point goals: Fave 2, Walter.
Northumberland Christian 50
Meadowbrook Christian 21
MILTON — Emily Garvin scored 14 as Northumberland Christian topped Meadowbrook Christian Saturday at Meadowbrook.
The Lions were led by Kailey Devlin’s 9.
Northumberland Christian 50, Meadowbrook Christian 21 Satuday at Meadowbrook
Score by quarters Northumberland Chr. 18 12 12 8 — 50 MeadowrbookChr. 2 11 6 2 — 21
Northumberland Chr. (13-2) 50
Rebekah Hayner 2 2-2 6; Emma Daku-Treas 4 0-0 8; Eden Daku-Treas 1 3-4 5; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 1-2 7; Allison Miller 1 0-0 2; Emily Garvin 6 0-2 14; Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6; Kendra Shoeppner 0 0-0 0; Jenika Krum 0 0-0 0; Emily McCahan 0 0-0 0; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 50. 3-point goals: Garvin 2.
Meadowbrook Christian (4-9) 21
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 4 0-0 9; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 2 0-1 4; Emma Yordy 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 0-1 21. 3-point goals: Devlin.
Other scores:
