Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 70 35 .667 _ Toronto 58 45 .563 11 Tampa Bay 54 49 .524 15 Boston 53 52 .505 17 Baltimore 52 51 .505 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ Cleveland 53 50 .515 1 Chicago 52 51 .505 2 Detroit 42 63 .400 13 Kansas City 41 63 .394 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 67 38 .638 _ Seattle 56 49 .533 11 Texas 46 56 .451 19½ Los Angeles 43 59 .422 22½ Oakland 39 65 .375 27½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 65 38 .631 _ Atlanta 63 41 .606 2½ Philadelphia 55 48 .534 10 Miami 47 57 .452 18½ Washington 36 69 .343 30
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ St. Louis 55 48 .534 2 Cincinnati 42 61 .408 15 Chicago 41 61 .402 15½ Pittsburgh 41 62 .398 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 33 .676 _ San Diego 59 46 .562 11½ San Francisco 51 52 .495 18½ Arizona 46 57 .447 23½ Colorado 46 59 .438 24½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2 Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings Baltimore 7, Texas 2 Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 3, Houston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3 Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 5, Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2 Boston 2, Houston 1 Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-1), 12:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m. Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m. Boston (Bello 0-3) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3 Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings San Diego 4, Colorado 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game Cincinnati 2, Miami 1 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1 Arizona 6, Cleveland 3 Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1 L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m. Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League Glancex-first half division winnerNortheast Division W L Pct. GB
Hartford (Colorado) 17 10 .630 — Portland (Boston) 17 11 .607 ½ x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 11 .593 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 13 15 .464 4½ Reading (Philadelphia) 12 16 .429 5½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 8 19 .296 9
Southwest Division W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 19 8 .704 — Erie (Detroit) 18 9 .667 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 14 14 .500 5½ Akron (Cleveland) 11 15 .423 7½ Harrisburg (Washington) 10 18 .357 9½ x-Richmond (San Francisco) 9 18 .333 10 ___
Sunday’s Games
Hartford 5, Portland 3 Bowie 14, Altoona 6 New Hampshire 9, Binghamton 6 Somerset at Richmond, canceled Reading 5, Erie 4 Harrisburg 10, Akron 5
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 4 Reading 2 Erie 1, Portland 0 Akron 5, Altoona 2 Binghamton 14, Somerset 9, 10 innings Bowie 9, Harrisburg 4 Richmond 8, New Hampshire 1
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Somerset, 11:05 a.m. Erie at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m. Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m. Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742 — x-Connecticut 21 10 .677 2 x-Washington 20 12 .625 3½ Atlanta 12 18 .400 10½ New York 12 18 .400 10½ Indiana 5 27 .156 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 9 .710 — x-Seattle 19 12 .613 3 Dallas 14 16 .467 7½ Phoenix 13 18 .419 9 Los Angeles 12 18 .400 9½ Minnesota 12 19 .387 10 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63 Washington 83, Las Vegas 73 New York 102, Los Angeles 73 Dallas 84, Chicago 78
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 2 9 45 40 15 New York City FC 12 4 6 42 41 21 CF Montréal 11 8 3 36 36 36 New York 10 7 6 36 38 30 Orlando City 8 9 6 30 27 33 Columbus 7 5 9 30 27 22 Cincinnati 7 8 8 29 37 42 Chicago 7 10 6 27 24 28 New England 6 7 9 27 32 34 Charlotte FC 8 12 2 26 25 31 Inter Miami CF 7 10 5 26 26 37 Atlanta 6 9 7 25 29 33 Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 30 39 D.C. United 6 12 3 21 28 44
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 4 3 48 44 23 Austin FC 13 5 5 44 47 28 Minnesota United 10 8 5 35 35 30 FC Dallas 9 6 8 35 33 25 Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 30 29 Nashville 8 7 8 32 29 29 Portland 7 6 10 31 39 35 LA Galaxy 9 10 3 30 30 28 Seattle 9 11 2 29 29 27 Colorado 7 9 6 27 30 33 Vancouver 7 10 6 27 25 38 Houston 7 12 4 25 28 37 San Jose 5 9 8 23 36 45 Sporting Kansas City 5 14 5 20 19 42 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Friday, July 29
Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, July 30
Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie Philadelphia 6, Houston 0 Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0 FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0 Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado 5, New York 4 FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, August 5
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m. Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
