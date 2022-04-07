College softball
Game 1: Lake Erie 2, Lock Haven 1Game 2: Lock Haven 4, Lake Erie 3Notes:
In game 1, Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, started for the Bald Eagles and pitched all seven innings and allowed just two runs on only three hits. The sophomore struck out five and walked only one. In game 2, Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, hit an RBI double down the left field line to tie the game at 3-3 for Lock Haven (11-8) against Lake Erie (6-18).
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 13, King’s 9Notes:
Senior Emma Lehr posted a career-high four goals and senior Erika Boyer had two goals and five assists to lead the Warriors, who won their first MAC Freedom game Wednesday at McCarthy Stadium. After King’s (1-9, 0-3 MAC Freedom) closed within a goal midway through the third quarter at 8-7, Boyer found Lehr for a score with 6:39 left before Boyer netted her second goal a half-minute later to make it 10-7 and give the Warriors (5-6, 1-2) some breathing room.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 16, King’s 7Notes:
Nine Lycoming players found the scoreboard Wednesday night, led by seniors Owen Zimmerman and Dominick Massaro, who each notched hat tricks as the Warriors stormed past King’s in MAC Freedom action at UPMC Field. Zimmerman ended the night with four goals, four assists, and five groundballs and Massaro finished with three goals and three groundballs. First-year Joey Hoover and junior Rory Hines scored twice, as Hines also added an assist for Lycoming (5-7, 1-2 MAC-Freedom) against King’s (0-10, 0-3).
BaseballTriple-A International LeagueEast Division W L Pct. GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 2 0 1.000 — Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 2 0 1.000 — Worcester (Boston) 2 0 1.000 — Buffalo (Toronto) 1 1 .500 1 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 1 .500 1 Durham (Tampa Bay) 1 1 .500 1 Norfolk (Baltimore) 1 1 .500 1 Rochester (Washington) 1 1 .500 1 Jacksonville (Miami) 0 2 .000 2 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 2 .000 2
West Division W L Pct. GB
St. Paul (Minnesota) 2 0 1.000 — Omaha (Kansas City) 1 0 1.000 ½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 1 .500 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 1 1 .500 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 1 1 .500 1 Toledo (Detroit) 1 1 .500 1 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 0 1 .000 1½ Columbus (Cleveland) 0 2 .000 2 Louisville (Cincinnati) 0 2 .000 2 ———
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Iowa 2 Toledo 5, Rochester 0 Scranton/WB 5, Syracuse 0 Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1 St. Paul 3, Louisville 2 Lehigh Valley 7, Columbus 3 Worcester 6, Jacksonville 5 Omaha 4, Indianapolis 1 Nashville 5, Durham 4 Memphis 2, Gwinnett 1
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa 8, Buffalo 4 Rochester 6, Toledo 3 Scranton/WB 5, Syracuse 3 Norfolk 6, Charlotte 5 St. Paul 7, Louisville 4 Lehigh Valley 6, Columbus 1 Worcester 7, Jacksonville 6 Durham 9, Nashville 4 Omaha at Indianapolis, ppd. Gwinnett 5, Memphis 3
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 6:05 p.m., 1st game Omaha at Indianapolis, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game Rochester at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
BasketballEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 30 .625 — x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620 ½ x-Toronto 46 33 .582 3½ Brooklyn 42 38 .525 8 New York 35 45 .438 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 52 28 .650 — Atlanta 42 38 .525 10 Charlotte 40 39 .506 11½ Washington 35 45 .438 17 Orlando 21 59 .263 31
Central Division W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 49 30 .620 — x-Chicago 45 35 .563 4½ Cleveland 43 37 .538 6½ Indiana 25 55 .313 24½ Detroit 23 57 .288 26½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 55 24 .696 — x-Dallas 50 30 .625 5½ New Orleans 35 44 .443 20 San Antonio 34 45 .430 21 Houston 20 60 .250 35½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
x-Utah 48 32 .600 — Denver 47 33 .588 1 Minnesota 45 35 .563 3 Portland 27 52 .342 20½ Oklahoma City 24 56 .300 24
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 63 17 .788 — x-Golden State 50 29 .633 12½ L.A. Clippers 40 40 .500 23 L.A. Lakers 31 48 .392 31½ Sacramento 29 51 .363 34 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando 120, Cleveland 115 Philadelphia 131, Indiana 122 Toronto 118, Atlanta 108 Brooklyn 118, Houston 105 Miami 144, Charlotte 115 Oklahoma City 98, Portland 94 Washington 132, Minnesota 114 Milwaukee 127, Chicago 106 San Antonio 116, Denver 97 Utah 121, Memphis 115, OT New Orleans 123, Sacramento 109 Phoenix 121, L.A. Lakers 110
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 131, Detroit 113 Brooklyn 110, New York 98 Boston 117, Chicago 94 Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101 L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109 Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 6 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
TransactionsMajor League Baseball
MLB — Named CC Sabathia special assistant to the commissioner.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Tyler Nevin and RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHPs Jose Cisnero and Spencer Turnball and C Jake Rogers on the 60-day IL and LHP Andrew Chafin, OF Derek Hill and RHP Kyle Funkhouser on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Drew Hutchison, Jacob Barnes and Will Vest. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a restructured contract with INF/OF Whit Merrifield, exercised their club option for 2023 and added a mutual option for 2024.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of LHP Oliver Perez from Nashville (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHPs Justin Lawrence and Jordan Sheffield from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired C Victor Caratini and cash considerations from San Diego in exchange for OF Korry Howell and C Brett Sullivan. Acquired C Alex Jackson from Miami in exchange for INF Hayden Cantrelle and RHP Alexis Ramirez. Reassigned C Alex Jackson to Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP John Curtiss to a one-year contract. Selected the contracts of LHP Classen Shreve and OF Travis Jankowski. Designated INF Travis Blankenhorn and RHP Jordan Yamamoto for assignment.
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Luca Vildoza to a rest-of-season contract. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed C Li Yueru to a rookie scale contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired the 3rd and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA draft from Atlanta in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s draft.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashaan Evans and OL Germain Ifedi to one-year contracts. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Geno Stone to an exclusive rights tender. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Stefon Diggs to a four-year contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Matt Summers director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Ethan Pococ to a one-year contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Taylor Stallworth. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Liam Coen offensive coordinator, Raheem Morris defensive coordinator, Joe DeCamillis special teams coordinator, Thomas Brown assistant head coach/tight end coach, Chris Beake inside linebackers coach, Kenneth Black coaching fellow, Thad Bogardus outside linebackers coach, Kevin Carberry offensive line coach, Jonathan Cooley defensive backs coach, Eric Henderson run game coordinator/defensive line coach, Nick Jones, Skyler Jones, Jake Peetz and Zak Kromer offensive assistants, Greg Olson senior offensive assistant, Zac Robinson pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Shaad Samples running backs coach, Lance Schulters defensive assistant, Chris Shula pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Jeremy Springer special teams assistant and Eric Yarber wide receivers coach. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a two-year contract extension. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Keanu Neal and re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Jusso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs A.J. Greer and Fabian Zetterlund from Utica (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Viktor Lodin to Belleville (AHL).
American Hockey League
