MECHANICSBURG — The sites and times for Saturday’s PIAA soccer quarterfinals featuring Mifflinburg’s girls and Lewisburg’s boys have been set.
Both contests will be played at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon. Mifflinburg faces District 12 champ Archbishop Ryan at noon, while Lewisburg plays Allentown Central Catholic at 4 p.m.
In between those two games, Midd-West’s boys will play Notre Dame Green Pond at 2 p.m.
Lycoming’s Bella Green named to All-MAC Freedom team
WILLIAMSPORT – After becoming the first player to reach double-digits in goals and assists in a single season in history of the Lycoming College women’s soccer team, junior midfielder Bella Green became first Lycoming midfielder to earn First Team All-MAC Freedom honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
Green’s 12 goals and 10 assists helped lead the Warriors to a historic 11-win season, the second most in program history. Her 34 points tied for fourth in Warriors program history while her 12 goals were eighth and 10 assists second. She also finished fifth in the MAC Freedom with .706 goals per game and second with .588 assists. Her 2.00 points per game were also third in the league.
Green, who played her high school ball at nearby South Williamsport Area, was named the MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week twice this season and also earned her first United Soccer Coaches Division III Offensive Player of the Week honor earlier in September.
Green is the 12th Warrior to earn first-team all-conference honors in program history and the first to do so since Meghenn Jackson earned First Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors in 2015.
The Warriors finished 11-7-1 under fifth-year head coach Kenny Fern, going 3-4-1 in MAC Freedom play, accumulating 10 points, the most for the program since 2004.
Clifford named a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior quarter back Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the fifth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. Clifford is on a list that includes 20 of the nation’s top leaders in college football.
Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2022.
Clifford, a redshirt junior, is in his third season as Penn State’s starting signal caller, having played in 33 career games, making 28 starts.
The quarterback is a finalist for the NFF’s William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top football scholar athlete and is a member of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class.
Clifford, who was named to the Allstate Good Works Team, is currently a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, owns a 3.45 cumulative GPA, graduated with a degree in public relations in December 2020 and is pursuing a second degree in journalism.
The Cincinnati native is one of 25 quarterbacks being considered for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and is one of 40 candidates for the Davey O’Brien Award.
He also began the 2021 season on the watch lists for the Manning Award and Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Clifford is just one of four Penn State players all-time to reach 7,500-plus yards of total offense and one of three quarterbacks to reach 7,000 career passing yards.
PSU’s Stout named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout has been named one of 10 finalists for the Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday. The award recognizes college football’s top punter.
A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans. The Fan Vote will be located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote. The vote will be included for the selection of the finalists and the winner.
Stout has served as Penn State’s kicker, for both field goals and extra points, punter and kickoff specialist in all nine games this season.
Stout was named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week for the second time this season after his performance against Illinois, where he hit four punts of 50+ yards and dropped six inside the 20.
Stout owns Penn State’s best career punt average (44.58), leading by 1.45 yards per punt. Stout also holds Penn State’s highest season punt average (46.70), ahead by 2.75 yards per punt.
Stout, San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, Texas’ Cameron Dicker and UConn’s Joe McFadden are the only FBS players handling kickoff, field goal and punt duties for their team this season.
Among the four, Stout leads the group in net punting average (45.06), touchbacks (44) and kickoffs returned (1).
Stout is second among the four in opponent drive start average (28.23 yard-line), 50+ yard punts (20) and punts inside the 20 (21).
Led by Stout, Penn State ranks second in the country in net punting (45.06). Stout is 10th in the country, and third in the Big Ten, with a 46.7 punt average.
