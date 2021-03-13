HERSHEY - For Gabe Gramly it was his highest climb up the podium in his fourth and final visit to Hershey. For Kaiden Wagner it was a breakthrough moment with another year to go.
Mifflinburg's Gramly was the area's highest finisher with a 4th place in the stacked 126-pound bracket.Gramly began his final visit to the Giant Center by pinning Conner Saylor of Hickory. Saylor was 1-2 at the state tournament last year but did not place at 113.
But he lost again to Muncy's Scott Johnson in the semifinals, this time 5-0. Gramly lost to Johnson last week,11-4. He fell to Benton's Gable Strickland, 2-1, in the consolation final.
Gramly finished his career with a 128-32 record.
"Gabe knew this was his last go-round and he left everything out on the mat," Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. "It was a very tough loss to Strickland but I thought it was cool that District 4 guys ended up in 3 of the top 4 spots."
Wagner cured his bloodround curse last week and used it to earn 5th place at 132 pounds when he beat Meadowbrook Crhistian School's Cade Wirnsberger 4-2. Wagner had posted 5-3 and 4-3 decisions over Wirnsberger the last two weekends.
The Lewisburg junior lost his opening bout to Conner Pierce of Harbor Creek, a two-time state medalist, 6-0. But he rebounded by topping Kyle McCollum of Beth Center, 5-2, in the first round of consolations. A 10-0 defeat at the hands of Zach Witmer of St. Joseph's Catholic sent him to the 5th-place match.
"It really was a breakthrough moment for him because he was so close last year," said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels.
Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich, one of two sophomores in a senior top heavy 285-pound bracket, also finished fifth when he handled Jalenn Stephens of Meyersdale, 7-3. His other win was over Marvin Beatty of Marion Center in his opening bout. Beatty was the owner of two trips to the state tournament and a 26-2 record.
Wirnsberger's opening bout matched him with former state champion Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills a junior with a perfect 26-0 record. One of those victories - a 23-8 technical fall - was over Wirnsberger in the semifinals of the rugged Powerade tournament at the end of January.
The MCS sophomore found a way to beat Midd-West's Conner Heckman in the first round of consolations, getting a reversal and two back points in the final 16 seconds for a 4-3 victory. Wirnsberger suffered a pair of 1-0 losses to Heckman earlier in the season.
"To place 6th in a talented field means a lot to Cade and to the school," coach Garth Watson said. "It is going to help us grow the program."
Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett went 0-3 in his first trip to Hershey and was 8th at 138. Bartlett opened with Glendale's Brock McMillen, a senior with a perfect 19-0 mark and two state titles in three visits to the state final, and lost 16-0. McMillen was the champion at 132 last year.
Bartlett wraps up his career with an 82-51 record.
