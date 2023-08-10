Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 70 44 .614 _ Tampa Bay 69 47 .595 2 Toronto 65 51 .560 6 Boston 59 55 .518 11 New York 59 56 .513 11½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 56 .517 _ Cleveland 55 60 .478 4½ Detroit 51 63 .447 8 Chicago 47 69 .405 13 Kansas City 37 79 .319 23
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 68 47 .591 _ Houston 66 49 .574 2 Seattle 62 52 .544 5½ Los Angeles 58 58 .500 10½ Oakland 33 82 .287 35
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 40 .643 _ Philadelphia 63 52 .548 10½ Miami 60 56 .517 14 New York 52 62 .456 21 Washington 50 65 .435 23½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 _ Cincinnati 60 57 .513 2½ Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Pittsburgh 51 63 .447 10 St. Louis 50 65 .435 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 46 .593 _ San Francisco 62 53 .539 6 Arizona 57 58 .496 11 San Diego 55 60 .478 13 Colorado 45 69 .395 22½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Detroit 6, Minnesota 0 Cleveland 1, Toronto 0 Houston 7, Baltimore 6 Kansas City 9, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1 Seattle 2, San Diego 0 Texas 6, Oakland 1 L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 2, Texas 0 St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4 Boston 4, Kansas City 3 Detroit 9, Minnesota 5 Toronto 1, Cleveland 0 Houston 8, Baltimore 2 Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 2 L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1 Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Cox 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Miami 3, Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6 Washington 5, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game Colorado 7, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings Seattle 2, San Diego 0 L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings Philadelphia 7, Washington 0 St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5 L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 1 L.A. Dodgers 2, Arizona 0 Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 8-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 12:35 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-8), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Blach 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
