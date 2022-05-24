DANVILLE — Lewisburg coach John Vaji calls Evan Gilger a crafty, sneaky player.
A senior attack, Gilger would put his cunning and evasive abilities to good use for the Green Dragons in Monday's District 4 Class 2A championship game against the Selinsgrove Seals.
Gilger scored four goals and added an assist to lead Lewisburg to a 10-7 victory over rival Selinsgrove at Danville Area High School's Ironmen Stadium.
The district title is the third in a row for the Green Dragons, who split their two games against the Seals during the regular season.
"It feels crazy, man (to be district champs again). I don't even know what to say about it," said Gilger. "I mean, I just want to thank my teammates because they passed me the ball so I could put it into the back of the net."
Gilger was just one of three players to get a hat trick for No. 1-seeded Lewisburg (16-1) in the game. Alex Koontz and Matt Spaulding added three goals apiece for the Green Dragons against No. 2 Selinsgrove (12-4).
"This feels good, but I'm just so happy for the boys," said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose team bounced back from a 16-14 loss to Selinsgrove on May 10. "After the game we lost to them we refocused ourselves and started playing much better as a team and as a unit, and I think it really showed tonight.
"And hat's off to (assistant) coach (Chris) Bailey and the man down unit," added coach Vaji. "The last game I think Selinsgrove scored on eight man-up advantages, and tonight we really eliminated a lot of their chances."
A pair of goals from both Gilger and Matt Spaulding helped the Green Dragons recover from a shaky start when Jake Keeney scored 3:23 into the game to give the Seals the early lead.
Gilger tied the game at 1-all 38 seconds later when he got a turnover near midfield and fired a shot from the 35-yard line.
Selinsgrove goalkeeper Kevin Gearhart has a history of leaving the goal area in order to help the defense, and in that occasion, it cost the Seals.
Three straight goals followed Gilger's tally for the Green Dragons as they took a 4-1 lead with 2:09 left in the opening period.
"(Those goals) were huge. We got that goal from Evan to tie it up, and then we got another goal (from Spaulding) and I think that fueled us a little bit," said Vaji. "Those goals got us believing and thinking, 'Hey, know we know what to do to get it going.
"It was just big to be able to answer Selinsgrove's first goal with four more goals," added Lewisburg's coach.
Koontz later scored off a Matt Reish assist in the second quarter to give Lewisburg a 5-2 halftime lead.
The Green Dragons began to pull away when Koontz scored unassisted with just 38.5 seconds left in the third quarter to result in a 7-4 lead. Less than 2 minutes, later Gilger found the back of the net for the third time a minute into the fourth to give Lewisburg a four-goal lead.
Selinsgrove's Garret Howell also had a hat trick in the game, and he scored back-to-back goals in the fourth to keep the game close.
However, it wasn't until Gilger tallied his fourth goal off an assist by Spaulding with 43.3 seconds remaining in the game that the Green Dragons could finally begin to celebrate.
Midfielder Joey Martin recovered a ground ball in Lewisburg's end of the field, fired it up to Spaulding who then passed it to Gilger to put the game away.
"I figured that goal was the nail in the coffin. Yeah, it was a great pass by Matt, and I was appreciative of that," said Gilger. "That was a crazy quarter. Selinsgrove held the ball most of the quarter and we were able to get the ball back and put it in the back of the goal, and that's what matters.
"We did what we needed to do to win the game," added Gilger.
"Evan is just crafty. He's sneaky, he sneaks around, and he gets the ball on his strong side where he's confident and able to do some things," said Vaji.
Goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey also stepped up big for Lewisburg on the night. He made nine saves in the game, including a couple of big ones late when it mattered most.
"We were going for the three-peat, and I think we wanted it all along from the beginning of the season," said Bailey. "We knew what we had to do (to win), and we did it. That's the beauty of it - we all did our job. We were struggling with that at the beginning of the year, but we all pulled together for one big performance tonight."
Lewisburg next plays the District 2 champ in Tuesday's PIAA first round contest at a site and time to be determined.
District 4 Class 2A Championship
No. 1 Lewisburg 10, No. 2 Selinsgrove 7
at Danville Area High School
Selinsgrove 2 0 2 3 - 7
Lewisburg 4 1 2 3 - 10
First quarter
Sel-Jake Keeney, unassisted, 8:37.
Lew-Evan Gilger, unassisted, 7:59.
Lew-Matt Spaulding, unassisted, 7:21.
Lew-Gilger, assist Matt Reish, 2:54.
Lew-Spaulding, unassisted, 2:09.
Sel-Aaron Rothermel, unassisted, 1:42.
Second quarter
Lew-Alex Koontz, unassisted, 3:57.
Third quarter
Lew-Spaulding, assist Reish, 6:34.
Sel-Val Barillaro, unassisted, 5:55.
Sel-Garret Howell, unassisted, 5:01.
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, :38.5.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Gilger, assist Koontz, 11:00.
Sel-Howell, unassisted, 8:53.
Sel-Howell, unassisted, 5:39.
Lew-Koontz, assist Gilger, 4:34.
Sel-Jonah Erb, 2:32.
Lew-Gilger, assist Spaulding, :43.3.
Shots: Lewisburg, 22-21. Saves: Lewisburg (Jimmy Bailey), 9; Selinsgrove (Kevin Gearhart), 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.