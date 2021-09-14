TURBOTVILLE – For the first 30-plus minutes of Monday’s conference game at Warrior Run, Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret fought hard to get any kind of decent look at the goal.
Gehret, however, took a page from the playbook of the Bucknell women’s soccer team for a little help.
The junior forward paid attention to how the Bison’s players got open for shots in a recent home game, and Gehret utilized those moves to score two goals, including a high arcing shot to open the scoring, to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over the Defenders at the Warrior Run AYSO fields.
Gehret’s first goal came in the 32nd minute from roughly 35 yards out. The downward trajectory of the ball fell just below the crossbar and past the out-stretched hands of Warrior Run goalkeeper Addisyn Ohmnmeiss and into the net.
“At a recent Bucknell game I was looking at the players’ technique and the things they do to get themselves open, and my mom was talking about a certain move that they did,” said Gehret.
“I noticed I was cut off from the right side, and I knew if I cut back to the left side I had my left-footed shot, and there was probably a gap in the middle since there’s been a gap (there) the last few games. So, I was just thinking to try that move and it worked. I was wide open and I just shot it hoping it would go in.”
Went in the ball did, and it helped Southern (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II) get the goal the Tigers needed to help secure a big early-season win over a quality Warrior Run (2-1, 0-1) side.
“It was a good win and I think the girls worked hard tonight,” said Southern head coach Derek Stine. “The humidity was tough on them obviously, but they put together a lot of good stuff tonight, and we were really pleased with what they did.”
Just over 5 minutes later the Southern struck again.
Sophie Shadle, who was also bottled up by the Defenders’ defense for much of the first half, finally got open herself to score off a cross from Colby Bernhard with 2:59 remaining to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead at the break.
“We felt good (after Sophie’s goal). Anytime you’re up 2-0 at the half (feels good),” said coach Stine. “Obviously, it’s a dangerous point too, because in a matter of minutes the game can also be tied 2-2.
“And Sophie played really well tonight. She’s been working hard at it and playing well,” added Southern’s coach.
Once halftime concluded, the Tigers wasted little time padding their lead and prevent any kind of comeback by the Defenders when Gehret netted her second goal just 3:30 into the second.
“Loren can score. She’s been doing a great job for us. Obviously, whenever she gets her foot on the ball you got an opportunity (for a goal),” said Southern’s coach.
“Loren has definitely been working on a lot of good things, and she can score from pretty much anywhere. When (my girls) work together, anybody can score for us, and we’re in good shape there so far.”
In addition, Gehret’s second score helped Southern get past the two-goal barrier for the first time this season. The Tigers’ two previous wins this year were by 2-1 scores.
“We were working really hard (for that third goal). We’ve had bad luck with getting 2-1 wins, so we really just wanted to get past that and overcome that score, so I think getting that second and third goal just really helped us and build our confidence for the next few games.”
That third goal by Southern also softened the blow when Warrior Run finally broke into the scoring column midway through the second half.
Raygan Lust scored the goal for the Defenders off a cross from Peyton Meehan.
Lust didn’t find the back of the net on her initial try when her kick was blocked by Tigers’ keeper Mackenzie Palacz. The ball, however, bounced away and got behind Palacz and Lust was right there for an easy header to get the Defenders on the board.
But it was a tough night for Warrior Run, which was missing a few players from its lineup.
“Well, we’re down some players for injuries and things like that. It was a tough game. We came back in the second half and showed a lot of heart and determination, and we didn’t let (three-goal deficit) get us down,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder.
“We just let Southern get a head of us too far. All the respect for Southern, they have great players, their coaching staff is excellent, and they just do a great job. Though I do think we can hang with them, but today was not our night.”
Southern next hosts Defending PIAA Class 2A champion Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Warrior Run is also back in action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at Central Columbia.
Southern Columbia 3, Warrior Run 1At Warrior RunFirst half
SC-Loren Gehret, unassisted, 31:39. SC-Sophie Shadle, assist Colby Bernhard, 37:01.
Second half
SC-Gehret, unassisted, 3:30. WR-Raygan Lust, assist Peyton Meehan, 19:10.
Shots: Southern, 13-3; Corner kicks: Southern, 7-2; Saves: Southern (Mackenzie Palacz), 2; Warrior Run (Addisyn Ohnmeiss), 12.
