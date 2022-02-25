BLOOMSBURG — As far as moral victories go, Warrior Run’s performance against Bloomsburg in Thursday’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal would count as a big one.
Although the No. 8-seeded Defenders didn’t come away with an actual victory over the No. 1-seeded Panthers, Warrior Run made the game competitive — at least for a little while.
Bloomsburg led from start to finish, but the Panthers didn’t pull away until late in the contest as they took a 64-43 win over the Defenders.
“I tell you what, that was one of the best games my kids have played all year,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb, whose team fell to Bloomsburg by scores of 47-20 and 56-26 earlier this season.
“They wanted it, but Bloomsburg is a solid team and they’re a good team,” added coach Herb. “But I said to the girls, ‘You need to be so proud of where we’ve come from the beginning of the year to where we are now. We executed what they threw at us. We had them pull the press off of us, and we didn’t get that much this year.”
Bloomsburg rolled out to a 9-0 lead until Emily McKee got a bucket and then Alexis Hudson stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup to put Warrior Run on the board halfway through the opening quarter.
And just when it seemed like the Panthers were about to get the rout going when they increased their lead to 19-4, Lilly Wertz made a basket and Hudson nailed a trey to close within 10 points (19-9).
Bloomsburg had an answer however, and it came in the form of a three-point play by Madeline Evans as the Panthers took a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Defenders then managed to close their deficit to 11 points on two separate occasions — once early in the second quarter following a 6-0 run that was highlighted by a 3-pointer from McKee (26-15), and again late in the third when McKee nailed another trey and Sienna Dunkelberger hit a jumper that made the score 42-31 with 1:35 remaining.
“At one point we pulled to within 11 points, and I think we were within 10, but (then) one of our turnovers turns into a two-point play or a three-point play,” said Herb. “It wasn’t that we weren’t able, in my opinion, to play with Bloomsburg, but we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.
“You know, that happens. It’s the District 4 playoffs and you have nerves, and sometimes you just turn (the ball) over,” Herb added.
But after that last spurt by Warrior Run, Bloomsburg went on an 8-0 run to end the third and take a 50-31 lead to put the game out of reach for the Defenders.
Sure, Warrior Run lost, though the Defenders made Bloomsburg work to get the win.
“In my eyes, I know that we lost, but I can take away more positives from this game than negatives. There’s so many things to be proud of with what the girls accomplished tonight and this season, and honestly I’m honored to coach a group of kids that literally worked (their tails off) day in and day out for me — they do.”
After the loss, coach Herb unfortunately had to say goodbye to her three seniors — McKee, Alayna Wilkins and Leah Grow.
McKee finished with 11 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal; Wilkins added nine points, two rebounds and a steal; and Grow chipped in seven points.
Hudson, a sophomore, contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
“(Tonight) was my team. I don’t care what our record is, what I look at is the growth the girls have had throughout the year. It was tremendous to see the physical, mental and emotional growth in learning how to handle the pressure and handle these good teams and know that we can hang with them,” said Herb.
“I’m just so proud of the kids, but I’m also sad because I’m losing three amazing seniors and amazing leaders. We’re going to lose some defense and we’re going to lose that point guard (Wilkins), and McKee is one of the most skilled players that I’ve ever coached. It’ll hurt, for sure, but the kids that I have (coming back) just want to play and they want to work, but we’ll (re)build and we’ll be all right.”
District 4 Class 3A QuarterfinalNo. 1 Bloomsburg 64, No. 8 Warrior Run 43At Bloomsburg Area H.S.
Warrior Run 9 9 13 12 – 43 Bloomsburg 22 11 17 14 – 64
Warrior Run (6-17) 43
Leah Grow 3 0-0 7; Tora Kolstad 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 4 3-4 12; Alayna Wilkins 2 4-4 9; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkelberger 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 3 3-5 11; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-13 43.
3-point goals:
McKee 2, Wilkins, Hudson, Grow.
Bloomsburg (20-3) 64
Olivia Hall 4 0-0 8; Charly Schlauch 0 0-0 0; Maddie Devine 3 0-2 6; Bella Pistoia 0 0-0 0; Bryn Zentner 8 4-6 22; Kendall Smith 0 0-0 0; Teagen Serrano 1 0-0 2; Madeline Evans 8 6-8 22; Alyssa Shuman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 10-16 64.
3-point goals: Zentner 2.
