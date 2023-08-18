Baseball
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, New Albany, Ohio; METRO REGION, Smithfield, R.I.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Media, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Fargo, N.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Gray, Maine; NORTHWEST REGION, Seattle, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Needville, Texas; WEST REGION, El Segundo, Calif.
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, Australia; CANADA REGION, Regina, Saskatchewan; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curaçao; CUBA REGION, Bayamo, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Tijuana, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 16
Game 1: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 0 Game 2: Smithfield (R.I.) 3, Henderson (Nev.) 1 Game 3: Tokyo (Japan) 1, Bayamo (Cuba) 0 Game 4: Needville (Texas) 2, Media (Pa.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 17
Game 5: Willemstad (Curaçao) 2, Sydney (Australia) 1 Game 6: Seattle (Wash.) 10, Gray (Maine) 0 Game 7: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 6, Regina (Saskatchewan) 0 Game 8: El Segundo (Calif.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Game 9: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 1 p.m. Game 10: Smithfield (R.I.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.), 3 p.m. Game 11: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Tijuana (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 12: Needville (Texas) vs. Fargo (N.D.), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Game 13: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), Noon Game 14: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), 2 p.m. Game 15: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), 4 p.m. Game 16: Henderson (Nev.) vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 1 p.m. Game 20: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m. Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27: Game 23 loser vs. Game 17 winner, 5 p.m. Game 28: Game 24 loser vs. Game 18 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 11 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 74 47 .612 _ Tampa Bay 73 50 .593 2 Toronto 67 55 .549 7½ Boston 63 58 .521 11 New York 60 61 .496 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 63 59 .516 _ Cleveland 58 63 .479 4½ Detroit 54 66 .450 8 Chicago 48 73 .397 14½ Kansas City 39 84 .317 24½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 72 49 .595 _ Houston 70 52 .574 2½ Seattle 66 55 .545 6 Los Angeles 60 62 .492 12½ Oakland 34 87 .281 38
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 42 .650 _ Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12½ Miami 63 59 .516 16 New York 56 66 .459 23 Washington 55 67 .451 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 56 .537 _ Chicago 62 58 .517 2½ Cincinnati 63 59 .516 2½ Pittsburgh 54 67 .446 11 St. Louis 54 68 .443 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 73 46 .613 _ San Francisco 64 57 .529 10 Arizona 61 60 .504 13 San Diego 58 63 .479 16 Colorado 46 75 .380 28
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 7 Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1 Oakland 8, St. Louis 0 Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2 Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Houston 12, Miami 5 Washington 6, Boston 2 Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 2, Texas 0 Seattle 6, Kansas City 5 San Diego 5, Baltimore 2
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4 Washington 10, Boston 7 Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m. Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Miller 7-4) at Houston (France 9-3), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Ramírez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-4), 9:38 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 11-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1 Arizona 9, Colorado 7 Oakland 8, St. Louis 0 Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2 Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 0 Houston 12, Miami 5 Washington 6, Boston 2 Philadelphia 9, Toronto 4 Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 5, Baltimore 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Washington 10, Boston 7 N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2 Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-7), 2:20 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Cincinnati (Kennedy 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-7) at Washington (Adon 1-0), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 6-4) at Atlanta (Strider 13-4), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-0) at Minnesota (López 8-6), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at St. Louis (Thompson 2-4), 8:15 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-10) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 5-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
FootballNFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 23 19 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 43 21 Miami 0 1 0 .000 3 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 9 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 20 9 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 19 23 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 23
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 33 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 19 36
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 34 17 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 7 Denver 0 1 0 .000 17 18 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 24 26
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 23 28 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 21 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 19 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 0 27 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 16 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 36 19 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 13 24
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 18 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 17 34 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 7 34
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. Miami at Houston, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m. New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
