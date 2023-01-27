TURBOTVILLE – Warrior Run strengthened its case for a District 4 playoff berth when it posted a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Mount Carmel, 49-48, in a Heartland-III matchup Friday.
Mount Carmel (6-11, 2-6 HAC-III) played a strong first quarter and led 15-14 following a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Luke Blessing.
The Red Tornadoes continued its momentum in the second quarter with a bucket by Damen Milewski off a Warrior Run turnover.
But a 6-0 run started by a Ryan Newton jump hook put the Defenders (8-9, 3-5) back in front 20-17.
The lead changed hands twice more in the first half. First, a 3-pointer from the right corner by Blessing put Mount Carmel back in front 22-20.
Warrior Run, however, came right back and closed the first half with a 7-2 run. A trey by Cooper Wilkins got it started before Carter Marr made a couple of buckets to give the Defenders a 27-24 lead at the break.
Six points from Milewski and five from Varano helped Mount Carmel win the third quarter to retake the lead, 37-35.
And once again, Warrior Run had an answer.
Ryan Newton knocked down a big 3-pointer and scored five points in the fourth, plus McKee added a pair of buckets and Carter Marr made 3-of-4 foul shots to help seal the deal for the Defenders.
Milewski finished with a game-high 20 points and Varano tallied 11 for Mount Carmel, which next plays Loyalsock on the road at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McKee scored 12 points and Marr finished with 11 to pace the Defenders, who also play their next game on the road when they travel to Southern Columbia for a conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 49, Mount Carmel 48
At Warrior Run
Mount Carmel;15;9;13;11; - 48
Warrior Run;14;13;8;14; - 49
Mount Carmel (6-11) 48
Chase Balichik 0 0-0 0; Michael Farranato 4 0-0 9; Garrett Varano 3 4-4 11; Jacob Schultz 0 0-0 0; Luke Blessing 2 0-2 6; Damen Milewski 9 0-0 20; Nick Nestico 0 0-0 0; Noah Shimko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-6 48.
3-point goals: Milewski 2, Blessing 2, Varano, Farranato.
Warrior Run (8-9) 49
Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 4 3-5 11; Cooper Wilkins 3 0-0 7; Aden Lewis 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 6 0-2 12; Mason Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landen Polcyn 2 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 4 0-0 9. Totals: 20 5-9 49.
3-point goals: Polcyn 2, Newton, Wilkins.
JV score: WR, 56-44. High scorers: WR, Polcyn, 22; MC, Blessing, 16.
Milton 54,
Jersey Shore 43
MILTON – Big second halves from both Jace Brandt and Xzavier Minium lifted the Black Panthers to the Heartland-I victory over the Bulldogs in The Jungle on Friday.
Milton (7-8 overall) led by just 22-13 at the half, but a 20-point third quarter that was fueled by eight points from Brandt and five from Luke DeLong put the Black Panthers in front 42-26.
Minium later added six points in the fourth quarter and Brandt knocked down a couple more buckets to keep Milton’s lead a comfortable one.
Along with Brandt’s game-high 18 points and 13 from Minium, Luke DeLong gave the Black Panthers three players in double figures when he chipped in 12 points – all coming in the second and third quarters which helped Milton take control of the game.
The Black Panthers next host Shikellamy in a HAC-I matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 54, Jersey Shore 43
At Milton
Jersey Shore;11;2;13;17; - 43
Milton;12;10;20;12; - 54
Jersey Shore (2-14) 43
Jager Woodring 2 1-1 6; Hunter Fink 2 1-2 5; Elijah Freeman 3 0-0 6; Derrick High 1 1-2 3; Ben Dalton 4 0-0 9; Gage Mosier 0 1-2 1; Kamen West 5 0-2 13. Totals: 17 4-9 43.
3-point goals: West 3, Dalton, Woodring.
Milton (7-8) 54
Lucas Ditty 0 0-0 0; Xzavier Minium 5 3-3 13; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 1-2 1; Izayah Minium 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 1 0-2 3; Luke DeLong 4 1-1 12; Nijel Hunter 2 3-6 7; Jace Brandt 8 2-9 18. Totals: 20 10-23 54.
3-point goals: DeLong 3, Scott.
JV score: JS, 53-46.
Lewisburg 68,
Danville 57
DANVILLE – The hot hand of Henry Harrison in the first quarter got the Green Dragons off and running for a big Heartland-I victory.
Cam Michaels added nine points in the opening period as Lewisburg (10-6 overall) got out to a 23-10 lead over Danville (11-4).
The Ironmen came back in the second quarter but a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Michaels kept the Green Dragons’ at five (37-32).
Danville kept chipping away at its deficit with a Cade Cush basket to start the second half, but Lewisburg responded with a 7-0 run behind a runner in the lane from Michaels, which made the score 44-34.
The Green Dragons’ lead never shrunk below four points in the final period despite a poor effort from the free throw line (7-of-18).
Neyshawn Mabry helped Lewisburg hold onto the lead as he had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks – all in the second half.
Michaels led Lewisburg with 27 points and Harrison had 24.
Sixteen points from Carson Persing led Danville, while Ethan Morrison came off the bench to score 14.
The Green Dragons next host Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Monday for a nonleague matchup.
Lewisburg 68, Danville 57
At Danville
Lewisburg;23;14;17;14; - 68
Danville;10;22;16;10; - 57
Lewisburg (10-6) 68
Cam Michaels 11 3-3 27; Noah Pawling 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 8 3-9 24; Wade Young 1 0-1 2; Nyshawn Mabry 2 5-8 9; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 2; Quinn Michaels 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-21 68.
3-point goals: Harrison 5, Michaels 2.
Danville (11-4) 57
Carson Persing 4 6-10 16; Cade Cush 3 0-0 6; Luke Huron 1 0-0 3; Dameon White 4 4-5 12; Hayden Winn 3 0-2 6; Ethan Morrison 5 0-0 14; Brenden Haas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-17 57.
3-point goals: Morrison 4, Persing 2, Huron.
JV score: Danville, 52-49. High scorers: Dan, Carter Heath, 16; Lew, Alex Gilmore, 14.
Girls basketball
Central Columbia 52,
Milton 17
ALMEDIA – The Blue Jays burst out of the gate and outscored the Black Panthers 23-2 in the first quarter to roll to a Heartland-II victory.
Emmie Rowe scored 18 points and Alyx Flick added 13 for Central (15-2 overall).
Brianna Gordner tallied seven points for Milton (3-13), which plays at Shamokin today at 7:30 p.m.
