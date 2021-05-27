TRENTON – Led by leadoff man Chaz Salter, the Williamsport Crosscutters offense posted a season-high 10 hits, but they found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time in 2021, falling to the Trenton Thunder 8-3 Wednesday.
Salter posted a 4-for-5 day at the plate, including an RBI double in the fifth inning. Kyle O’Brien also posted a multi-hit day, capped by a solo home run to lead off-the sixth inning.
Devin Smith got the call for his first start of the season on the bump, allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits and recorded two strikeouts in a three-inning no-decision.
The Cutters bullpen, due in part to three defensive errors, struggled over the middle innings as Josue Serrano and Ryan Velazquez combined to allow six runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks. Velazquez was able to record two strikeouts in his two innings of work.
Francisco Mateo stopped the bleeding as he closed out the game on the mound without allowing a hit and striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.