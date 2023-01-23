Penn State tops Nebraska
STATE COLLEGE (AP) — Andrew Funk scored 23 points, Seth Lundy added 16 points and Penn State defeated Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday.
A layup by Camren Wynter gave Penn State a 72-59 lead with 3:05 remaining. Six straight interior points got Nebraska within 72-65 with 1:25 to go but the Cornhuskers would not score again.
Penn State made 16 of its last 21 shots and finished at 68% in the second half, 49% for the game.
Jalen Pickett had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) but also had seven turnovers of the Nittany Lions’ 10 turnovers. Funk made 5 of 10 3-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall.
Nebraska went on a 7-0 run early in the second half and tied the score at 33 with 16:45 remaining. Lundy halted that threat with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws. A few minutes later, Lundy drained another 3-pointer and Penn State led by nine, 50-41 with 12:22 remaining.
A jumper by Jalen Pickett extended the lead to 11, but Nebraska kept within striking distance.
Derrick Walker had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) and Keisei Tominaga added 13 points. Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher scored 11 each.
Funk was hot early, personally outscoring Nebraska 10-8 in the first 7 1/12 minutes as Penn State took a 13-8 lead. He made four of his first six 3-pointers and capped the half with a 3-point play as Penn State took a 29-23 lead at the break. Funk finished with 16 first-half points.
Penn State plays at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday and Nebraska hosts Northwestern, also on Tuesday.
Bucknell men fall to Holy Cross, 80-73LEWISBURG – Will Batchelder scored a game-high 22 points and spearheaded a big 3-point shooting performance for Holy Cross in an 80-73 win over Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison received 17 points and nine rebounds from Alex Timmerman but couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch in a tight game.
Bucknell (8-13, 1-7 PL) trimmed a 10-point second-half deficit down to one, as the two teams traded blows over the game’s final 13 minutes. In a span of just over two minutes, the Bison converted three 3-point plays, two from Timmerman and one from Xander Rice. The last of the three cut Bucknell’s deficit to 70-69 with 3:52 left.
Bo Montgomery and Gerrale Gates followed with back-to-back buckets for Holy Cross before Timmerman answered with a lefty layup. Bucknell came up with two straight defensive stops, but two missed free throws and a missed layup proved costly as Gates scored again on a drive to make it 76-71 with 1:08 to go.
Holy Cross had a 2-for-8 stretch from the free-throw line in the late stages, but the Bison couldn’t take advantage. Batchelder final hit two from the line with 12 seconds left to seal it for the Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 PL).
Timmerman scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, when Bucknell shot 50.0 percent as a team. Jack Forrest added 14 points and freshman Ruot Bijiek achieved career highs with 12 points and seven rebounds over 28 minutes of action. Three of Bijiek’s field goals came via acrobatic tip-ins on Bison missed shots.
The Bison are back in action on Wednesday night at home against Navy. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion.
Lycoming men fall to ArcadiaGLENSIDE – Senior DeAundre Manuel tied the game with 19.1 seconds left with a pair of free throws, but Jalen Watkins had a second-chance putback as time expired that helped lift Arcadia past Lycoming in MAC Freedom action at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday.
Down 50-44 with 5:47 left, the Warriors (11-7, 6-3 MAC Freedom) closed the gap to a point with a layup from Manuel and a 3-pointer from senior Mo Terry and Terry forced a turnover and went coast-to-coast a minute later, hitting a layup and giving Lycoming a 52-51 lead.
The Knights (8-9, 4-5) scored the next five points and led 59-55 with 1:34 left. Terry got another steal and went in for a layup with 53 seconds left and then, with 30 seconds left, Arcadia missed a pair of free throws. The Warriors got the ball inside to Manuel at the rim on their next possession and he was fouled. He calmly converted both free throws to tie the game at 59, setting up the final play, where Nas Johnson charged the lane and lifted a shot off the back iron with three seconds left before Watkins tipped in the rebound as the buzzer sounded.
Bucknell women fall to Holy Cross, 69-50WORCESTER, Mass.- The Bison fell to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0.
Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half.
The game was tight at halftime as Holy Cross clung to a 32-31 margin, but a third quarter that saw the Bison only score six points put the game away in the hands of the Crusaders.
Holy Cross was led by Cara McCormack who poured in 20 points to lead all scorers.
Bucknell shot 42.9% on 21-of-49 shooting while Holy Cross made their baskets at a 26-of-55 (47.3%) mark.
The Bison remain on the road to face the Naval Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Arcadia 63, Lycoming women 54GLENSIDE – Sophomores Alicia Goldenziel and Ashley Yoh finished in double figures with 10 points each to lead the Warriors, which fell to Arcadia on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Goldenziel posted a season-high 10 points, four rebounds, and an assist in her third game with the Warriors after transferring to the school. Yoh finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and an assist. Junior Emily Lockard led the team with nine rebounds and eight points. Sophomore Meghan Dufner notched seven points, five rebounds, and two steals.
The Warriors (5-13, 1-8 MAC Freedom) scored 22 points from the paint with another 10 on turnovers. The Knights (12-6, 5-4) opened the game with 11 straight before Goldenziel put the Warriors on the board at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter with jumper. A rebound by senior Kenzie Reed led to a 3-pointer from sophomore Jillian Pumputis. Goldenziel ended the quarter with another jumper.
Lockard led the team through the second quarter with five points and Goldenziel was close behind with four, but a three-pointer from the Knights’ Dayna Balasa ended the half with the Knights ahead 31-18.
