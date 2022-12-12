BLOOMSBURG — The Warrior Run wrestling team didn’t really need any extra incentive in their pursuit of a team championship at the Darren Klingerman Invitational wrestling tournament at Bloomsburg over the weekend but head coach Jeremy Betz found some anyway.
Betz stowed away last year’s second place hardware and used it as a reminder of the sting of the team’s runner-up finish behind South Williamsport (192-185) that was sealed with a disappointing 2-for-7 performance in the semifinals.
In a dramatic reversal of last year’s fortunes, the Defenders sent six wrestlers to the finals Saturday evening with four of them claiming championships. That showing spearheaded a complete team effort as Warrior Run rolled to its fourth DKI championship — the first since 2015 — by outlasting District 2 power Lackawanna Trail, 241-199.5. District 3’s Carlisle, a Class 3A school, was third (159) while Brockway, out of District 9, wasd fourth (146).
“We brought the second place trophy from last year with us this weekend as a little bit of a rememberance,” Betz said. “I liked the attitude of the team. They were aggrssive all weekend. We’ve had a good preseason and we were fired up and ready to go.”
In all, 14 of the Defenders 19 entries found their way to the medal stand. Senior Kaden Milheim pinned his way through the tournament, decking Hughesville’s Mason Mordan in the second period of the 145 pound final, to earn his third DKI crown (there was no DKI tournament two years ago thanks to COVID). Sam Hall, at 133, used a last-second reversal to sneak past Brockway’s Parker Pisarchik, 4-3, who was a state qualifier last season and ranked No. 6. Hall pinned his way into te finals.
“That was really an OW kind of performance from Sam,” Betz. “He had a great weekend.”
Freshmen Tyler Ulrich (127) and Reagan Milheim (133) added titles for the Defenders. Ulrich topped Sullivan County’s Kruz McCusker, 8-1, while Milheim blitzed Hughesville’s Caiden Puderbach, a senior who was a state qualifier last season, 14-5.
Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim (152) and Colby LeBarron (160) both lost in the finals.
At 152, Milheim and Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger continued their rivalry with a dandy battle that went to the tiebreak of overtime with Wirnsberger getting an escape in the closing seconds for a 2-1 win. The pair — Wirnsberger was sixth in the state at 138 last season and Milheim sixth — split four bouts a year ago. Wirnsberger’s victory helped him earn the DKI’s Outstanding Wrestler award.
“That was two really good kids wrestling a really hard match,” said Meadowbrook coach Garth Watson. “You hate to see either one of them lose. I’m pretty sure they’ll meet a few more times this season.”
Meadowbrook freshman Max Wirnsberger, unseeded at 121, lost to Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, a state qualifier a year ago, 2-0, in sudden victory during the second round and then strung together five consecutive wins for third place. He blanked Danville’s Blake Sassaman, a state qualifier last season, 2-0, in the consolation final.
Other area placewinners included Warrior Run’s Cohen Zechman (3rd at 107), Cole Shupp (3rd aat 172), Eli Butler (6th at 152), Connor Parker (6th at 189), Caden Snyder (7th at 127), Isaiah Betz (7th at 160), Jalan Hall (8th at 215), and Peyton Snyder (8th at 285).
