CLEVELAND (AP) — Nelson Cruz packed up his big bat and joined a contender.
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Cruz, one of baseball's most proven sluggers, in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
Cruz was well aware of the likelihood he'd be dealt this month, with the disappointing Twins well out of contention. Nonetheless he told reporters the news still felt “shocking” and “heartbreaking” to him after becoming fond of the organization over his 2 1/2 seasons in Minnesota.
“It’s a tough one. I guess it’s a new chapter, and I will embrace it the way I embrace everything in my life — to go help the Tampa Bay Rays to win a championship,” Cruz said.
Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered the night one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for minor league right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and 1,202 RBIs. He'll bring some needed pop to Tampa Bay's lineup and should help the Rays against left-handers. They're hitting .226 versus lefties.
Following Tampa Bay's 5-4 comeback win over the Indians, Rays manager Kevin Cash said he was thrilled to be adding someone of Cruz's caliber.
“It's very exciting,” said Cash, who recently managed Cruz in the All-Star Game at Denver. “We're a good team and we know we just got better by adding Nelson Cruz, one of the hottest bats out there. His presence. His leadership. I've known him for a long time now, and you never hear anyone say a negative thing about him, so we're adding a high-quality hitter and a high-quality person.”
Flyers send D Gostisbehere and draft picks to Arizona
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers shipped one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, also throwing in two picks in next year's draft to rid themselves of his salary over the next two seasons.
Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary cap relief, setting them up to continue a roster overhaul.
“He is a very good offensive defenseman and an excellent skater. He will be a solid addition to our blue line this season and will be a key power-play player for us," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.
Arizona gets second- and seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in addition to Gostisbehere and his contract.
The 28-year-old Gostisbehere had nine goals and 20 points in 41 games with the Flyers in 2020-21. He also scored five power-play goals and had nine power-play points.
Gostisbehere was named as a finalist and finished second in 2016 in the voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the top rookie in the NHL.
But his play tailed off dramatically after his rookie season and the defenseman simply called “Ghost” in Philly could never regain the spark.
The Flyers missed the playoffs last season and general manager Chuck Fletcher has been busy. Philly traded for Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis last week and the cap space acquired in the Gostisbehere deal is a sign more moves could be on the horizon.
“This was a difficult decision but one we thought was necessary given the reality of the salary cap,” Fletcher said. “Shayne has been a quality player for this organization since the moment he arrived in Philadelphia and has been a part of many special moments in his seven seasons as a Flyer.”
3 Buckeyes named to preseason all-Big Ten team
The preseason all-Big Ten team released Thursday includes three Ohio State players among 10 players selected by a media panel.
Offensive left tackle Thayer Munford and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are cornerstones for a Buckeyes program that has won four consecutive conference titles and qualified for the College Football Playoff the past two years.
Each were 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selections.
Olave returns for his senior year with 87 receptions for 1,435 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. In two seasons, Wilson has 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 TDs.
Other East Division players honored were Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.
The West Division players include Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Purdue wide receiver David Bell and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn. Ibrahim and Joseph were first-team All-Big Ten last season.
Ibrahim rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 TDs on 201 carries as a junior. The scores rank fourth for a single season in school history.
ADVISER ALVAREZ
Former Wisconsin athletic director and coach Barry Alvarez is joining the Big Ten as the special adviser for football.
Alvarez retired from Wisconsin after the past 18 years as AD and 16 seasons previously as coach of the Badgers. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren announced Alvarez would be joining the conference, starting Aug. 2.
“I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly," Warren said. "He means everything to this conference.”
Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl contracts, scheduling, and player health and safety.
Alvarez led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories as a head coach and went 119-74-4.
Warren also said Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank will replace Northwestern President Morton Schapiro as chairperson of the Big Ten Council of President and Chancellors.
