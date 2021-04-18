Track and Field
SHIPPENSBURG — Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia won the long jump (15-2) and triple jump (21-11 1/2), and Lewisburg’s Madison Downs took the discus (128-9) and finished second in the shot put (36-3.25), leading an impressive showing by several local athletes at the Jack Roddick High School Invitational Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess finished second in the 3,200 (9:28.14) and the Dragons’ 4x800 relay team of Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Gianlucca Perrone and James Koconis took second (8:02.13). The same team took third in the 4x400 (3:28.75).
Lewisburg’s Zach Gose and Milton’s Cole Goodwin both posted top-10 finishes in the shot put. Lewisburg’s Adam Seasholtz took sixth in the pole vault.
Lewisburg finished third in the team standings.
On the girls side, Lewisburg’s Siena Brazier took third in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and Elena Malone was fourth in the 400 (1:00.34). Brazier was fifth in the 300 hurdles while teammate Maddie Ikeler was 10th.
Lewisburg’s Munayyah Meredith was fifth in the shot put, while Milton’s Anita Shek took eighth.
Lewisburg’s girls took third in the team standings.
Winner and local finishers
Boys
100: 1. Eniayo Ogunranti, State College, 10.81; 5. Gavin Colescott, Shikellamy, 11.21; 16. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.52; 20. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.65.
200: 1. Kristian Phennicie, Dallastown, 22.36; 16. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 24.04.
400: 1. Logan Zeiders, York Suburban, 48.89; 17. Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove, 53.41.
800: 1. Sean Adams, State College, 1:56.49; 22. Douglas Houser, Danville, 2:05.44; 23. Elijah Adams, Lewisburg, 2:05.82.
1600: 1. Brady Bigger, State College, 4:16.62; 17. Lucas Jordan, Lewisburg, 4:36.92; 20. Evan Klinger, Danville, 4:38.14.
3200: 1 .Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 9:12.19; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:28.14; 6. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:43.17; 9. Alan Daniel, Lewisburg, 9:48.85; 21. Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg, 10:09.19.
110 hurdles: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 14.92; 10. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 16.12; 23. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 17.09.
300 hurdles: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 39.24; 5. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 41.36; 11. Ben Bulger, Danville, 42.40.
2000 steeplechase: 1. Dan Gibney, Kennard-Dale, 6:35.41.
4x100 relay: 1. State College, 43.71; 3. Shikellamy (Joniel Bruno, Chase Morgan, Cameron Cowder, Gavin Colescott), 44.66; 16. Lewisburg (Ethan Dominick, Cam Michaels, Anthony Bhangdia, Stephen Tiffin), 46.07; 18. Greenwood (Alexander Bubb, Will Davis,Tai Lehman, Terrance Zimmerman), 46.12.
4x400 relay: 1. State College, 3:26.33; 3. Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey,Thomas Hess, Gianlucca Perrone, James Koconis), 3:28.75; 6. Danville (Evan Klinger, Brandon Zimmerman, Jackson Clarke, Doug Houser), 3:37.16.
4x800: 1. State College, 7:58.23; 2. Lewisburg (Calvin Bailey, Thomas Hess, Gianlucca Perrone, James Koconis), 8:02.13; 21. Greenwood (Brennan Miller, Zane Cassell, John Taylor, Jacob Cummins), 9:25.21.
High jump: 1. Conrad Moore, State College, 6-8; 13. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-8; 18. Devyn Kintzer, Millersburg, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 15-2; 3. Cameron Cowder, Shikellamy 13-6; 6. Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 13-0; 17. Ethan Riedhammer, Danville, 11-6.
Long jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 21-11.2; 3. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 21-7.75; 19. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 19-5.5.
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 44-5.5; 5. Jagger Dressier, Danville, 42-9.5; 11. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 41-4.5; 17. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 39-7.5; 24. Ian McKinney, Lewisburg, 36-11.7.
Shot put: 1. Dustin Hyde, Somerset, 59-2; 5. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 45-9; 9. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 43-11.7; 10. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 43-7; 22. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 37-9.25.
Discus: 1. Collin Burkhart, Nazareth, 166-5; 13. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 131-3; 17. Mitchell Kauffman, Greenwood, 125-10; 19. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 1239; 22. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 116-9.
Javelin: 1. Collin Burkhart, Nazareth, 202-5; 6. K.J. Riley, Danville, 166-10; 15. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 150-3; 18. Conner Snyder, Milton, 140-7.
Girls
Team scores (Top 10 & local teams): 1. Cumberland Valley 59; 2. State College 52.5; 3. Lewisburg 46; 4. Neshaminy 41; 5. Chambersburg 35.5; 6. Altoona 34; 7. Carlisle 32; 8. Mechanicsburg 30.5; 9. Warwick 30; 10. North Schuylkill 26; 12. Selinsgrove 19; 33. Greenwood 6; 39. Danville 4; 52. Milton 1.
Winner and local finishers
100: 1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 12.22
200: 1. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 25.07; 16. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 27.60.
400: 1. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 58.15; 4. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 1:00.34; 19. Lillian Poust, Selinsgrove, 1:03.70
800: 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 2:15.69; 12. Leah Walter, Milton, 2:25.18; 24. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 2:30.49.
1600: 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 4:55.25; 19. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:29.20; 28. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:3818.
3200: 1. Cori McCormick, North Schuylkill, 10:56.93; 12. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:43.28; 23. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 12:13.22; 26. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:32.27.
100 hurdles: 1. Haley Stickle, Somerset, 15.40; 3. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.76; 14. Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg, 17.40.
300 hurdles: 1. Clare Marsh, St. Joseph’s Catholic, 45.23; 5. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 48.75; 10. Maddie Ikeler, Lewisburg, 49.68; 17. Riley Murray, Milton, 51.70; 20. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 52.85.
2000 steeplechase: 1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central, 7:26.20.
4x100 relay: 1. Altoona 49.85; 11. Selinsgrove (Cierra Adams, Carly Aument, Lilian Poust, Annalise Bond), 52.23; 19. Lewisburg 54.98.
4x400 relay: 1. Cumberland Valley 4:01.34; 5. Lewisburg 4:13.14; 19. Milton 4:26.54; 25. Danville (Emily Chillis, Jenna Angel, Bella Johns, Riley Maloney), 4:34.19; 26. Greenwood (Hailey Womer, Leah Bryner, Abby Taylor, Emma Rolston), 4:41.11.
4x800 relay: 1. Chambersburg 9:48.82; 4. Lewisburg 10:08.62; 11. Selinsgrove 10:36.87; 12. Greenwood (Leah Bryner, Kiersten Burch, Hailey Womer, Amiyah Priebe), 10:39.91; 21. Danville (Coyla Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew, Zoe Zola), 11:00.66.
High jump: 1. Payton Kleckner, Pottsville, 5-4; 8. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 5-0; 10. Emma Rolston, Greenwood, 5-0; 18. Brooke Klinger, Millersburg, 4-10; 21. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Annika Hummel, Mechanicsburg, 11-6; 3. Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, 11-0; 23. Hazel Miller, Greenwood, 7-6.
Long jump: 1. Shannon Mullin, State College, 18-4; 18. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 15-9.25.
Triple jump: 1. Brooke Long, Altoona, 36-9; 15. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 33-1.50; 16. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 32-9.50; 21. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 31-2.
Shot put: 1. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 40-6.50; 2. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 36-3.25; 3. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 36-1.25; 5. Munayyah Meredith, Lewisburg, 34-1; 8. Anita Shek, Milton, 32-32.5; 10. Callie Fish, Danville, 31-10; 27. Tori Egy, Greenwood, 27-9.
Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 128-9; 3. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 112-5; 5. Callie Fish, Danville, 106-0.
Javelin: 1. Renny Murphy, Berwick, 129.2; 11. McKenna Parker, Selinsgrove, 103-9; 13. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 103-4; 17. Jordyn Cather, Millersburg, 97-6; 27. Maddie Still, Lewisburg, 89-10; 29. Anita Shek, Milton, 70-8.
Baseball
Don Engle Memorial Tournament
Saturday at Central Columbia High School
ESPY — Mifflinburg fell to Blue Mountain and Central Columbia at Saturday’s Don Engle Tournament, held at Central Columbia.
Zach Wertman blasted a solo home run against Blue Mountain and Cade Dressler had a pair of hits for the Wildcats.
Against Central Columbia, Lucas Whittaker had a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Semifinal Blue Mountain 10, Mifflinburg 1
Blue Mountain 050 500 0 —10-9-1 Mifflinburg 000 100 0 —1-7-1 Derrick Yuengling, Carroll (6), Ryan Grace (7) and Alex Tidmore. Troy Dressier, Luke Rocavec and Ethan Shoemaker, Gabe Stetler (7).
WP: Yuengling. LP:
Dressier. Blue Mountain: Brady Bedway 2-for-2, home run (4th, solo), run, 3 RBis; Yuengling 2-for-3, run; Alex Tidmore 1-fbr-l, home run (2nd, solo), run, 2 RBis; Mike Myro 1-for-4, run; Preston Sincavage 1 -for-3,2 runs, 2 RBis; Andrew Rautzhan run, RBI; Connor Meisner 1-for-2, double, RBI; Josh Norris run, RBI. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 1-for-3; Zach Wertman 1-for-2, home run (4th, solo), RBI; Cade Dressier 2-for-3; Gavin Martin 1-for-3; T. Dressier 1-for-3; Whittaker 1-for-2.
Consolation Central Columbia 3, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg 000 200 0 — 2-5-1 Central Columbia 101 010 x — 3-6-0 Zeb Hufnagle and Lucas Whittaker. Cade Davis, Troy Johnson (6),Trystan Crawford (7) and Kaleb Wagner.
WP: Davis. LP: Hufnagle. S:
Crawford. Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 1-for-3; Cade Dressier 1-for-3, run; Troy Dressier 1-for-3, run; Hufnagle 2-for-3, RBI; Lucas Whittaker RBI. Central Columbia: Mason Yorty 3-for-4, run; Crawford 2 runs; Davis 2-for-3, RBI; Dylan Harris RBI; Dylan Groshek RBI; Zach Smith 1-for-2.
Boys tennis
Montoursville 4
Lewisburg 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Evan Cecchini continued his torrid pace at No. 1 singles, blanking yet another opponent Saturday, 6-0, 6-0.
Montoursville won the matchup, though. Jared Matlack and Tyler Gilbert took singles wins for the Warriors.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1Saturday at MontoursvilleSingles
No. 1 Evan Cecchini (L) def. Andrew Stapp 6-0,6-0; No. 2 Jared Matlack (M) def. Eddie Monaco 6-1,6-4; No. 3 Tyler Gilbert (M) def. Henry Schumacher 6-4,6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 D.J. Alexander—Greyson Simms (M) def. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo 6-3,7-5; No. 2 Domanick Young-Noah Shaffer (M) def. Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson 6-4, 6-2.
Softball
Shikellamy 10
Mifflinburg 0
SUNBURY — Katelynn Kremer twirled a six-inning no-hitter as the Braves topped Mifflinburg in six.
Shikellamy 10, Mifflinburg 0 (6 innings)Saturday at ShikellamyMifflinburg 000 000 — 0-0-2Shikellamy 302 401 -10-13-1Paige Stewart, Chelsea Miller (6) and Evelyn Osborne. Katelynn Kremer and Reagan Wiest.WP: Kremer. LP: Stewart.Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 1 -for-3, triple, 2 runs TaylorTreas 3-for-4, double, 3 runs, 2 RBis; R. Wiest 4-for-4, double, 3 runs, RBI; Kremer 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Lilia Wiest 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Sydney Schneider 2-for-3,2 RBIs.Shamokin 19
Milton 0
MILTON — Larissa Shearer had a hit for Milton, but Shamokin overpowered the Panthers Saturday in Milton.
Shamokin 19, Milton 0 (5 innings) Saturday at Milton
Shamokin 445 06- 19-19-1 Milton 000 00-0-1-2 Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek, Gabby Parks. Miranda Hess, Adrianna Allabach (3) and Alysia Preito.
WP: Hornberger. LP:
Allabach. Shamokin: Emma Kurtz 3-for-5, triple, 4 runs, 3 RBis; Kennedy Petrovich 2-for-5, home run (2nd, 1 on), 3 RBis; Hornberger 2-for-5,2 home runs (2nd, solo; 3rd, solo), 3 runs, 3 RBis; Parks 2-for-4,3 runs, RBI; Brooke Sebasovich 2-for-2, run, RBI; Nina Wilk 2-for-3,2 runs, RBI; Cadence Barnes 1-for-2, run, 2 RBis; Cassidy Grimes RBI; Abigail Noll 1-for-2; Lauren Noll 1 -for-2, run; Lindsay Glosek 1-for-1, run, 2 RBis; K. Glosek 1-for-2; Hannah Bashore 1 -for-2,2 runs, RBI. Milton Larissa Shearer 1-for-2.
Boys lacrosse
Crestwood 16
Lewisburg 3
Alex Koontz, Matt Spaulding and Collin Starr scored goals as Lewisburg fell to Crestwood Saturday at Crestwood
