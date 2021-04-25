Girls lacrosse

Crestwood 20

Lewisburg 8

LEWISBURG — Ella Reish scored four goals and Roz Noone added three, but the Comets escaped Lewisburg Saturday with the victory.

Serena DeCosmo added a goal for the Green Dragons. Sophie Kilbride had two assists. Theresa Zeh also had a helper.

Keely Baker had seven saves in goal for Lewisburg.

Softball

Williamsport 8

Mifflinburg 1

WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires topped Mifflinburg during their tournament Saturday at Elm Park.

Evelyn Osborne, Camryn Murray and Kira Hackenberg each had hits for the Wildcats.

Williamsport 8, Mifflinburg 1 Saturday at Williamsport

Mifflinburg 001 000 0 — 1-3-0 Williamsport 310 040 x —8-12-1 Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Layla Waldman, Avery Eiswerth (7) and Aubri Blair. WP: Waldman; LP: Steward. Williamsport: Myla Kelley 2-for-2, 2 runs; Matayah Deltrick 2-for-3, triple; Isabelle Griswald 1-for-3, home run (1st, one on), 2 RBIs; Abby Robertson, double, 2 RBIs. Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne, Camryn Murrey, Kira Hackenberg.

Central Columbia 16

Milton 0 (3)

ESPY — Central Columbia topped Milton during its tournament Saturday.

The Blue Jays got a no-hit performance from Adrianna Allabach and Alivia Winder.

Central Columbia 16, Milton 0 (3 innings) at Central Columbia

Milton 000-0-0-1 Central Columbia (13)3x —16-12-0 Adrianna Allabach, Alivia Winder (1) and Alysia Preito. Consentino and Crawford. WP: Consentino; LP: Allabach. Central Columbia: Ellie Rowe 1-for-2, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Crawford 2-for-2, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Emmie Rowe 3-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Heintzelman 2-for-2, 2 runs; Brady McNamara 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.

