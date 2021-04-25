Girls lacrosse
Crestwood 20
Lewisburg 8
LEWISBURG — Ella Reish scored four goals and Roz Noone added three, but the Comets escaped Lewisburg Saturday with the victory.
Serena DeCosmo added a goal for the Green Dragons. Sophie Kilbride had two assists. Theresa Zeh also had a helper.
Keely Baker had seven saves in goal for Lewisburg.
Softball
Williamsport 8
Mifflinburg 1
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires topped Mifflinburg during their tournament Saturday at Elm Park.
Evelyn Osborne, Camryn Murray and Kira Hackenberg each had hits for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg 001 000 0 — 1-3-0 Williamsport 310 040 x —8-12-1 Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Layla Waldman, Avery Eiswerth (7) and Aubri Blair. WP: Waldman; LP: Steward. Williamsport: Myla Kelley 2-for-2, 2 runs; Matayah Deltrick 2-for-3, triple; Isabelle Griswald 1-for-3, home run (1st, one on), 2 RBIs; Abby Robertson, double, 2 RBIs. Mifflinburg: Evelyn Osborne, Camryn Murrey, Kira Hackenberg.
Central Columbia 16
Milton 0 (3)
ESPY — Central Columbia topped Milton during its tournament Saturday.
The Blue Jays got a no-hit performance from Adrianna Allabach and Alivia Winder.
