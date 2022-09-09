BETHLEHEM — The Patriot League has announced its 23-sport league championship schedule for the 2022-23 season. The 2022 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships kick off the schedule on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bucknell University.

Information for all of the Patriot League’s 23 championships can be found by visiting the League’s official website – www.PatriotLeague.org. Coverage of select Patriot League Championships will be available via the Patriot League on ESPN+. CBS Sports Network will also provide coverage for several league championships.

