BETHLEHEM — The Patriot League has announced its 23-sport league championship schedule for the 2022-23 season. The 2022 Patriot League Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships kick off the schedule on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bucknell University.
Information for all of the Patriot League’s 23 championships can be found by visiting the League’s official website – www.PatriotLeague.org. Coverage of select Patriot League Championships will be available via the Patriot League on ESPN+. CBS Sports Network will also provide coverage for several league championships.
Regular-season competition will determine the locations for the four remaining fall sports championships, including field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The 2022 Patriot League Field Hockey Championship will be hosted by the No. 1 seed. Semifinal-round action is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, with the championship game set for Saturday, Nov. 5.
The women’s soccer quarterfinal round begins on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the home site of the tournament’s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. The semifinal contests (Nov. 3) will be hosted by the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, with the championship game (Nov. 6) being held at the home of the highest remaining seed.
The men’s soccer championship will follow the same format, beginning with quarterfinal-round play on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the home of the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will host the semifinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with the championship game taking place at the site of the highest remaining seed on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The six-team Patriot League Volleyball Championship will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with quarterfinal-round matches at the home of the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. The No. 1 seed will host the semifinals (Nov. 19) and championship match (Nov. 20).
