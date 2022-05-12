LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its 2022 All-Conference softball teams, and Lock Haven’s Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was named to the Second Team in the Eastern Division.
Good started 33 games for The Haven and posted a team-high .377 batting average, a mark good enough for 12th in the PSAC. The sophomore tallied 43 total hits, including five doubles, one triple and 15 RBI.
In the field, Good was sure-handed in left field and totaled a .968 fielding percentage with 59 putouts and two assists.
Good and the Bald Eagles wrapped up the 2022 season on a high note winning eight out of the final 11 games to climb to 19-18 on the year, including a season-ending doubleheader sweep over Gannon on April 30.
Lycoming’s Franco named men’s lacrosse Rookie of the Year
WILLIAMSPORT — Led by the MAC Freedom Rookie of the year, first-year goalkeeper Ben Franco and four members of the Lycoming College men’s lacrosse team earned All-MAC Freedom honors, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
Seniors Owen Zimmerman, Markus Sidwell, and junior Rory Hines all earned second-team honors.
Franco, with his first all-conference nomination, is the first Warrior to earn Rookie of the Year since Richie Hurley’s MAC Commonwealth nomination in 2017. Starting all 18 games, Franco finished the season averaging 13.38 goals against with a .537 save percentage. Franco finished third in the MAC Freedom in saves per game, with an average of 12.83. His 231 saves this year are the second most in program history.
Zimmerman earned his first all-conference honors as he started all 18 games and totaled 47 goals, the ninth-most in program history, and 65 points, 12th in program history from the attack position. Zimmerman tallied 18 assists, 43 groundballs and 12 caused turnovers as well. He finished third in the league with 2.61 goals per game and eighth with 3.61 points.
Sidwell earned his first all-conference honors as well, playing all 18 games as a shortstick specialist. Sidwell finished the season with six goals and nine assists, the third-most on the team, for 15 points. His 51 groundballs ranked him fourth on the team along with caused 13 turnovers. Hines earned his second all-conference honors, as the midfielder was named to Second Team All-MAC Freedom as a sophomore. In 17 games, Hines notched four hat tricks, finishing with 22 goals and four assists for 26 points, the third-most on the team.
Hines is one of just four two-time all-conference midfielders in program history, joining Elliot Love (1999-00), Ed Williams (2009-10) and Garrett Huff (2017-18).
The Warriors finished 8-10 overall and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom under second-year head coach Brendan Gorman, a seven-game improvement over the 2021 season and the team also made its fourth straight trip to the postseason, earning the No. 5 seed in the MAC Freedom Championship.
