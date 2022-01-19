BENTON — When Warrior Run wrestling coach Jeremy Betz got a look at the Benton lineup back in December he knew he was looking at a side that could win a district duals championship. Loaded with plenty of talented wrestlers with state medalist potential, the Tigers also boasted a wrestler at every weight class, an abundance Benton rarely ever enjoys.
Betz and his Defenders finally got a close look at the Tigers and nothing changed the coach’s early perception of the Columbia County powerhouse.
While the Defenders did plenty of good things in front of a packed house Tuesday night — including freshman Cameron Milheim’s convincing 9-1 major decision over former state qualifier Caden Temple at 138 pounds — Warrior Run was no match for coach B.J. Wise’s unbeaten crew. Benton (6-0) rolled to a 26-0 lead after the first five matches and then eased to 42-17 non-league triumph.
In addition to Milheim’s huge win in the marquee matchup, Trey Nicholas started the Defenders scoring with a 13-3 major decision at 113, Kaden Milheim grabbed a hard-earned decision at 126, and Cole Shupp picked up a fall in the final bout of the night.
“It’s always nice coming here,” Betz said. “It’s a small gym, it’s loud, and there are a lot of knowledgeable fans here. You look at that lineup, they’re tough. We knew back in December when we got a look at their lineup that they might be the team to beat because they have a lot of studs, up and down the lineup.
“For our guys in those matchups, I thought we did a good job of not backing down and staying in the fight. We got good matches from Colby Lebarron, at 145, and Isaiah Betz, at 152, that were fairly even, and Sam Hall, at 132, was down big but kept battling.”
Cameron Milheim was the brightest spot for the Defenders, though. Milheim improved to 23-6 in his freshman season by out-performing Temple, a state qualifier as a sophomore two seasons ago but able to wrestle just three late-season bouts a year ago.
While Temple battled Milheim throughout the match, the Defenders standout was never really threatened. He converted a first period takedown and tacked on a pair of back points with a bar-and-tilt near the end of the period.
He dominated Temple from the top position in the second period, countering every move for the two-minute ride out and in the third period he quickly escaped and added two more takedowns.
“I think it is a matter of Cameron trusting his offense a little more and he did that tonight,” Betz said of his freshman whose six losses have all been to Class 2A or 3A state placewinners. “I thought he got to his offense and got the two back points there early and that was big. He was diligent on top in the second period when Temple was just a workhorse on bottom and he made Cameron work there. It’s as solid a match as I have seen him wrestle this season.”
Warrior Run, 7-5, will complete its regular season schedule Saturday when it hosts the PHAC-3 Duals with Southern Columbia, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Hughesville, and Mount Carmel participating.
Benton 42, Warrior Run 17at Benton172:
Mason Michael (B) maj. dec. Tanner Confair, 9-0.
189:
Nolan Lear (B) pinned Stone Allison, 1:28.
215:
Jake Boberbsky (B) pinned Hunter Hauck, 2:46.
285:
Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:39.
106:
Seth Kolb (B) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter, 15-6.
113:
Trey Nicholas (WR) maj. dec. Cole Rooker, 13-3.
120:
Chase Burke (B) pinned Anson Rouch, :45.
126:
Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Dylan Granahan, 5-2.
132:
Ethan Kolb (B) maj. dec. Samuel Hall, 17-5.
138:
Cameron Milheim (WR) maj. dec. Caden Temple, 9-1.
145:
Dominick Granahan (B) dec. Colby LeBarron, 7-2.
152:
Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-3.
160: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 3:40.
