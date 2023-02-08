MILTON — The new year hasn’t been kind to Warrior Run’s girls basketball team, but thanks to a balanced scoring effort against Milton on Tuesday, the Defenders tasted victory for the first time in more than a month.
Alexis Hudson and Sienna Dunkleberger scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Warrior Run cruised to a 42-11 nonleague victory over the Black Panthers in The Jungle.
The win by Warrior Run (5-15) snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 3. The Defenders’ last win came Dec. 28 in the championship game of their Winter Classic.
“It has (been a little while since our last win), but effort is never an issue,” said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “These kids work so hard for me day in and day out, and for them to come in and get the win the way they did, I can see the improvement from the beginning of the year — just the way they play in transition and the way they are pressing (defensively).”
Warrior Run started the game off slow, along with Milton (4-16), but the Defenders rebounded from a 7-6 deficit after the first quarter to score 13 points in the second period to go up 19-9 at the half.
The points kept coming for Warrior Run in the third quarter, with Hudson scoring 10 and Dunkleberger adding four to blow the game wide open for the Defenders.
“We started off a little slow — kind of looked like we weren’t in our (usual) state of mind — but in the second half they really came out and they showed the improvement that they definitely made this year,” said Herb. “It’s tremendous to have (Hudson and Dunkleberger) step up and recognize that we need that go-to (player) to really get us going, and it really brings the rest of the team along with them.
“Honestly, because (Hudson and Dunkleberger) are the leaders on the floor, everybody follows suit, and it’s only going to trickle down to the rest of the team. It’s amazing to see Alexis and Sienna stepping into that leadership role, and demanding that from the rest of the team,” added Herb.
And although this season hasn’t gone as planned for coach Herb and her players, she’s looking forward to another year with Hudson and Dunkleberger leading the way.
“It’s very exciting. These kids have worked really hard to try to build our program to be able to compete in the Heartland-III, and I’m excited for them to grow every year, and getting as many back as we have, especially two of our main scorers — that’s a coach’s dream,” said Warrior Run’s coach.
Milton of course is in the same boat as Warrior Run, except the Black Panthers got to find more consistency on the offensive end.
The Black Panthers were held to just two points in the second half, although they missed a lot of shots around the basket that either hit off the back of the rim or missed the iron altogether.
“You can’t ever win a basketball game scoring just four points in three quarters,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “Until we figure things out offensively, it doesn’t matter what we do defensively. You can’t compete if you can’t score. At some point we got to figure things out offensively in the next few years to be able to compete and score on a somewhat consistent level.”
Warrior Run next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Milton plays at Troy on Saturday in their next game.
Warrior Run 42, Milton 11
Warrior Run 6 13 16 7 – 42
Maura Woland 1 2-2 4; Liana Dion 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 5 1-2 13; Kelsey Hoffman 0 0-2 0; Peyton Meehan 2 1-2 6; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 6-8 12; Callie Ulmer 0 0-2 0; Abby Evans 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 11-20 42.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Meehan.
Kiley Long 1 0-0 2; Kyleigh Snyder 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-2 0; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Talya Bardole 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 0 3-4 3; Camryn Hoover 0 0-0 0; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-2 4; Tori Gordner 0 0-0 0; Kylie Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 3-8 11.
JV score: WR, 24-11. High scorers: WR, Claire Dufrene, 10; Milton, Addy Murray, 4.
