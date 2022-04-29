JERSEY SHORE — Mifflinburg lost both doubles matches in three sets to Jersey Shore as the Bulldogs pulled out 3-2 Heartland-I victory Thursday.
Getting wins for Mifflinburg (6-7) were Ethan Dreese (6-3, 6-1) and Aaron Hackenburg at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Hackenburg’s win was by forfeit.
The Wildcats next host the Selinsgrove Seals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Jersey Shore
Singles
1. Jackson Stimler (JS) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Eli Bower, 6-3, 6-1.
3. Aaron Hackenburg (M) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Connor Cornelius-Brandon Shrodo (JS) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.
2. Matt Fravel-Brennan Smith (JS) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Bloomsburg at Milton
MILTON — The Heartland-II contest between the Black Panthers and the visiting Panthers was postponed and moved to 4 p.m. May 3.
Baseball
Central Columbia 17,
Milton 1 (3 innings)
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays tallied all 17 of their runs in the first quarter to roll to the Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers. Milton falls to 2-9 overall and in the HAC-II, while Central improves to 9-0.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 10,
Selinsgrove 9
LEWISBURG — Hat tricks from Ella Koontz, Elsa Fellon and Serena DeCosmo lifted the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win over the Seals on Wednesday.
Alyssa Coleman added a goal for Lewisburg (4-5), and goalkeeper Reagan Malloy made six saves in the contest against Selinsgrove (2-6).
The Green Dragons next host Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
