MILTON — In what seemed like a blink of an eye, Milton’s 11-point lead over Shikellamy in the fourth quarter of their Heartland-I matchup turned into a one-point deficit with just 2 minutes remaining in the game.
The Black Panthers, who’ve had some problems winning close games this season, didn’t fold like a deck of cards against the Braves when the game came down to the wire.
Despite seeing Shikellamy take two separate leads in the final 2 minutes, Milton responded both times with Jace Brandt scoring the game’s final bucket off an assist from Xzavier Minium with just seven tenths of a second left on the clock to lead the Black Panthers to a 54-53 victory in The Jungle.
“After our first few close losses this season to Northwest (45-55), Mifflinburg (52-54) and Danville (52-55), I said I just hope that we get over that hump and we start winning those close games,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt.
“I think we have five close wins now since that moment (early in the season). So, I mean, we take a triple overtime 61-60 win at their place — a ridiculous game — and now this tonight. I said to the guys we are a team that doesn’t give up, and we never not believe that we can still win the game.”
Milton (8-8, 4-5 HAC-I) was starting to roll and pull away from Shikellamy (5-13, 1-8) when a Will Fridia 3-pointer fueled an 8-2 run that closed the third quarter and gave the Black Panthers a 42-34 lead.
The run continued in the fourth quarter when Xzavier Minium and Jace Brandt both knocked down shots that resulted in Milton taking a 47-36 lead with 6:15 left.
But the Braves stormed back in a big way.
Mason Deitrich scored eight points late in the fourth, including a big 3-pointer that gave Shikellamy a 50-49 lead with 2 minutes remaining.
Minium, however, found Luke DeLong moments later for a 3-pointer from the left elbow to put Milton back in front 52-50.
Deitrich and the Braves came right back once again as he scored a bucket and was fouled on the play. The ensuing three-point play gave Shikellamy a 53-52 lead with just :10.8 seconds left on the clock.
“Credit to coach (Bill) Zeigler and his players -they just did a great job to find in their gut that energy late in the game, but they did, and they did a great job by causing some issues, turnovers and deflections. And not only did they get the possession, but they capitalized on the other end.
“Yeah, we could’ve done better — maybe made some better passes or been more patient — but ultimately I think Shikellamy just got the job done,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton, though, had one last chance to get the win, and the Black Panthers didn’t disappoint by going downhill for the final play.
Minium found Jace Brandt wide open along the right baseline for a layup and the Black Panthers got the bucket they needed for the win.
“We said in the timeout (following Shikellamy’s go-ahead basket from Deitrich) that we needed to get downhill, and we’ll have Jace flash to an opening in the post, with Ashton (Krall) ready on the backside for a pick-up and have everyone else crash (the glass).
“And I said to (Xzavier) if he can get all the way to the hoop, go ahead and finish. Xzavier went downhill and saw Jace, and somebody (from Shikellamy) didn’t know they were playing man-to-man, and Xavier just found Jace, who didn’t have his shot contested.”
Jace Brandt finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the second half. DeLong, however, led the way with 16 points and Minium added 13.
“It’s a big win. We needed this — we’re looking for a home district playoff game. We need to win six out of our final seven games, and we’re just looking to get into districts and battle it out,” said the younger Brandt. “It was tough (when Shikellamy took the lead late), but the last time we played them it was triple overtime and we scored three times in under 3 seconds, so I had confidence in our team to get it done.
“(Me and Xzavier) saw each other the whole way, and he was just waiting for me to get back more. Ashton saw it and he pinned his man and I was right there for the wide-open layup,” added Jace Brandt.
Milton next plays at Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 54, Shikellamy 53
At Milton
Shikellamy 12 9 13 19 – 53
Milton 10 15 17 12 – 54
Shikellamy (5-13) 53
Ryan Williams 1 09-1 2; Cameron Lenner 4 2-2 12; Asher Moyer 5 1-2 11; Xavier Fashaw 0 2-2 2; Mason Deitrich 7 1-1 20; Brady Wilson 3 0-1 6. Totals: 20 6-9 53.
3-point goals: Deitrich 5, Lenner 2.
Milton (8-8) 54
Xzavier Minium 5 3-5 13; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 2 0-0 5; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 6 0-0 16; Nijel Hunter 3 1-2 9; Jace Brandt 4 3-7 11. Totals: 20 7-14 54.
3-point goals: DeLong 4, Hunter 2, Fridia.
JV score: Shikellamy, 52-40.
