MILTON — A two-run double by Gehrig Baker keyed a big fifth inning as Milton took a 7-2 nonleague victory over Warrior Run on Monday.
With the game tied at 1, Milton (1-1) would blow the game wide open by scoring six runs in the fifth.
The Black Panthers went ahead when Luke Goodwin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Blaik Hadcock scored on the hit-batsman.
After that, Dylan Reiff scored and Quinn Keister both scored on wild pitchers before Baker hit his two-run double to left, which plated Goodwin and Austin Gainer. Aiden Keiser later came in on another wild pitch to complete the scoring.
Warrior Run (1-2) next plays at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Milton’s next game is at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton 7, Warrior Run 2
At Milton
Warrior Run 100 000 1 – 2-2-4
Milton 010 060 x – 7-5-2
Aden Lewis, Owen Reese (5), Hunter Saul (5), Cooper Wilkins (5) and Stone Allison. Gehrig Baker, Quin Keister (4), Rowe (7) and Dylan Reiff.
WP: Keister. LP: Lewis.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Cooper Wilkins, walk, run scored; Mason Sheesley, walk; Lewis, 1-for-4, RBI; Ryan Fora, walk.; Jake Byers, 1-for-3; Logan Rager, walk; Hunter Saul, walk; Tanner Confair, walk, run.
Top Milton hitters: Reiff, 1-for-4, run scored; Aiden Keiser, 1-for-3, walk, run; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Keister, 1-for-3, walk, run; Austin Gainer, walk, run; Baker, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Blaik Hadcock, run; Rowe, run.
Lewisburg 12
Shamokin 2 (5 innings)
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons jumped on the Indians with a seven-run first inning to cruise to the Heartland-I victory at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Jack Blough started things off with an RBI single before Max Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to center. Michael Casale later reached on an error that scored both Blough and Gabe Naginey, and Casale later scored on an error himself.
Finally in the first, Kaiden Wagner hit an RBI single and Blough hit into a fielder’s choice to bring home Tony Burns.
Wagner and Heyman both batted 2-for-3, with Wagner also getting two RBI and two runs scored for Lewisburg (3-0, 2-0 HAC-I), which next hosts Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 12, Shamokin 2 (5 innings)
at Lewisburg
Shamokin 000 20 – 2-1-5
Lewisburg 720 12 – 12-11-3
Kramer, Leiby (5) and Rodman. Max Mitchell and Shea Girton.
WP: Mitchell. LP: Kramer.
Top Shamokin hitters: M. Peffer, run scored; H. Karlovich, run; J. Hile, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kaiden Wagner, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Logan Heyman, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Jack Blough, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Mitchell, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Girton, 1-for-3, double, walk; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-4, double, run; Derek Asche, run; Aiden Howerter, 1-for-1, walk, RBI, run; Tony Burns, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run; Gabe Naginey, 2 runs.
Softball
Muncy 5
Warrior Run 2
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders broke through in the scoring column in the seventh inning, but it too little, too late as the Indians took the nonleague victory at the Moser Complex.
Leading Warrior Run (0-2) were Kaelyn Watson and Valanda McHenry, who had a triple and double, respectively, and Emma Kauffman drove both of the Defenders’ runs in the final inning.
Warrior Run next plays at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Muncy 5, Warrior Run 2
at Warrior Run
Muncy 102 100 1 — 5-8-1
Warrior Run 000 000 2 — 2-4-3
Nolah Moyer and Taylor Shannon. Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (6) and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Moyer. LP: Watson.
Top Muncy hitters: Izzie Gush, 2-for-4, double; Casey Fry, 2-for-3; Moyer, 2-for-4, RBI; Shannon, triple.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Watson, triple; Emma Kauffman, 2 RBI; McHenry, double.
Girls lacrosse
Wyoming Area 14
Lewisburg 9
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons fought hard, but they fell in their season-opener to the Warriors in the nonleague contest.
With major help from a 12-save outing by goalkeeper Reagan Malloy, Lewisburg (1-2) made the game close in the second half thanks to five goals from Ella Koontz.
In addition, Maddy VanBuskirk scored three goals and Elsa Fellon had one goal, plus VanBuskirk and Fellon caused four turnovers each.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys tennis
South Williamsport 5
Milton 0
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers continued their growing season with a Heartland-II loss to the Mounties.
“I’m really proud of how the team played tonight. I’m seeing a lot of improvement and a lot of dedication,” said Milton coach Andrew McNeal. “These boys are taking the steps in the right direction. I believe they are going to continue improving this season.”
Milton (0-3) next plays at Montoursville today at 4:30 p.m.
South Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at South Williamsport
Singles
1. Logan Ogden (SW) def. Trace Witter, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Kade Sanford (SW) def. Luke Embeck, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Wyatt Robbins (SW) won by deault.
Doubles
1. Ross Flerlage-Caleb Jackson (SW) def. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Luke Sanford-Brock Weaver (SW) def. Noah Heimbach-Talon Hoffer, 6-0, 6-0.
