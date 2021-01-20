LEWISBURG — After his team’s dismal performance at the Line Mountain Duals 1 last weekend Lewisburg wrestling coach Justin Michaels had a serious sit down with his young squad during Monday night’s practice.
Michaels addressed his team’s effort during the one-win, four-loss outing on Saturday when the Green Dragons were beaten by an average of more than 38 points in their losses and the lone win was over Hughesville, a team that sent only five wrestlers to the mat.
“We had a heart-to-heart (talk with the team),” Michaels said. “We got pounded down there, no other way to put it. We got it taken to us. I told them we’ve got to pick the intensity up (because) it’s a short window for this season and we just can’t roll over. We need to compete for every point.”
Lewisburg overcame having two starters sidelined with injuries by using a key early win by senior Logan Bartlett and Brady Cromley’s fall in his first action of the season to spark a surprisingly easy 50-23 win over Mifflinburg in the battle of Union County rivals.
The victory dramatically ended the Wildcats four-match win streak in the series and up Lewisburg’s record to 3-5. Mifflinburg fell to 2-7.
With senior Thomas Lyons and sophomore Derek Shedleski out because of injuries suffered on Saturday and two-time state qualifier Kaiden Wagner wrestling with a taped right shoulder, the Green Dragons raced to a 32-0 advantage after the seven bouts.
Wagner bumped up a weight for the opening bout at 138 and dispatched Max Murray with a 16-1 technical fall in the third period. Bartlett then used a reversal 70 seconds into the second period and a takedown at the final buzzer to knock off Troy Bingaman, 4-0, in the best bout of the night.
“That was a great match for both of those kids and it was great to see,” Michaels said. “Bingaman was one step away from going to the state tournament year. Logan found a way to win that match and it certainly helps his confidence. That match is going to help both of those guys down the road.”
Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber agreed.
“We could have bumped Troy and made the score closer but that’s not going to help either wrestler,” Reber said. “Troy needs matches like this to get better.”
After Bartlett’s victory, the Green Dragons grabbed forfeits in the next three weights and held a 32-0 lead after the often injured Cromley pinned first-year wrestler John Melendez in 31 seconds at 189.
Three forfeits followed with the Wildcats getting two of them. The Green Dragons’ Jace Gessner pinned Dylan Starr in the second period at 113 and, after Miff’s Brady Struble won by technical fall over Quinton Bartlett at 120, Derek Gessner surrendered the first takedown before pinning Jeremy Page in 1:12.
A forfeit to Mifflinburg’s three-time state qualifier Gabe Gramly ended the night.
“We could have wrestled better tonight but it’s hard getting any momentum going when we have the forfeits there,” Reber said. “We have some young and inexperienced kids in the lineup and we didn’t match-up well with Lewisburg.”
Lewisburg 50, Mifflinburg 23 at Mifflinburg
138:
Kaiden Wagner, L, tech fall Max Murray, 16-1 (4:33)
145:
Logan Bartlett, L, dec. Troy Bingaman, 4-0
152:
Hagen Persun, L, won by forfeit
160:
Hayden Runyon, L, won by forfeit
172:
Trent Wenrich, L, won by forfeit
189:
Brady Cromley, L, pinned John Melendez, :31
215:
Quentin Doane, M, won by forfeit
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich, M, won by forfeit
106:
Caden Michaels, L, won by forfeit
113:
Jace Gessner, L, pinned Dylan Starr, 3:19
120:
Brady Struble, M, tech fall Quinton Bartlett, 15-0 (2:41)
126:
Derek Gessnner, L, pinned Jeremy Page, 1:12
132: Gabe Gramly, M, won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.