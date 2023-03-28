MIFFLINBURG — Penns Valley scored twice in the second inning, and the Rams made it hold up as they took a 2-1 victory over Mifflinburg in a nonleague matchup Monday.
It was another tough-luck loss for Mifflinburg (1-2), which fell in its second straight one-run game.
Penns Valley (1-0) pounded out eight hits against Wildcats starter Taylor Stewart but scored just one earned run.
Stewart went the distance and tossed seven strikeouts and allowed just one walk.
"It was a tough loss tonight. Taylor pitched a great game and the entire defense played great behind her," said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. "Penns Valley is a solid, well coached team and we knew it was going to be a good game."
Offensively, Mifflinburg was held to just four hits on the night. Stewart, plus Olivia Fetterman, Evelyn Osborne and Anna Pachucki all had one hit each. Osborne hit an RBI double in the third, plus Pachucki had a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
"The girls played very well; it was one of those nights when nothing would fall on the offensive side of the ball. They made good contact and had a lot of good at-bats, said Hernandez.
Mifflinburg next plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Warrior Run.
Baseball
Mifflinburg 5,
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG - Zeb Hufnagle struck out 14 in six innings of work to win his second straight game to open the season, and the Wildcats also remained undefeated with the nonleague road win over the Panthers.
Hufnagle allowed an earned run in the second inning and scattered five hits before giving way to Lucas Kurtz in the seventh. Kurtz struck out two of three batters he faced to shut the door on Bloomsburg (2-1).
"I thought Zeb threw a great game tonight. In the sixth he had runners on second and third with no outs and he got out of the inning not letting them score," said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. "I thought Lucas Kurtz came in and shut the door in the seventh."
Mifflinburg (3-0) broke a 1-all game in the fourth as Tanner Zimmerman grounded out to bring home Luke Rokavec before Andrew Diehl scored on an error for a 3-1 lead.
Two innings later the Wildcats tacked on two more runs on a sacrifice fly from Lucas Whittaker that scored Zach Wertman.
And after the second out was recorded in the sixth, Lane Hook ripped an RBI single to plate Troy Dressler with a little bit of insurance.
The Wildcats only got five hits off Bloomsburg's pitching, but a pair of unearned runs off three Panther errors helped Mifflinburg remain undefeated.
"It was not a great offensive game for us, but we found a way to get the win," said Church.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 5, Bloomsburg 1
At Bloomsburg
Mifflinburg 010 200 2 – 5-5-1
Bloomsburg 010 000 0 – 1-5-3
Zeb Hufnagle, Lucas Kurtz (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Sam Staile, Bradyn Zeisloft and Hughie Curran.
WP: Hufnagle. LP: Staile.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Zach Wertman, walk, run; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, walk, run; Whittaker, 2 walks, RBI; Lane Hook, 1-for-1, RBI; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-4, run; Jarrett Miller, walk, run; Tanner Zimmerman, RBI.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Liam Zentner, 1-for-3, double; Staile, 2-for-2, triple, run scored; Zane Smith, 2-for-3.
Milton at
Central Mountain
MILL HALL - The Heartland-I contest between the Black Panthers and the Wildcats was postponed and rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run at
Millville
MILLVILLE - The nonleague matchup between the Defenders and the host Quakers was postponed and moved to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 17,
Bellefonte 7
BELLEFONTE - The Green Dragons rolled past the Raiders in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse Conference matchup. Lewisburg (2-1) next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Other score:
Selinsgrove 15, Mifflinburg 3
