MIFFLINBURG — After a shaky start to the season Warrior Run’s boys soccer team is healthy and rounding into form, and that’s bad news for the rest of the Heartland-II.
A hat trick from Ben Potter helped the Defenders win their third straight game with a 5-0 white washing of Mifflinburg in Tuesday’s league matchup at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“We’re not quite there offensively where I want them to be; we’re missing a lot of scoring opportunities and we’re working on that hard,” said Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert. “But they’re starting to click. This whole division is tough — it really is. There’s no game on our schedule where we can say, ‘we should have that game.’
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us, so the boys need to put it together offensively,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “Defensively, I’m very pleased and we’re solid. We just need to finish (our chances) up top.”
Warrior Run (4-3-1 overall) had problems finishing their chances early against Mifflinburg (1-7), but the usual suspects for the Defenders stepped up to kickstart the offense.
A header by Alex Brown off a cross from Potter served near the right sideline gave Warrior Run a 1-0 lead with 18:14 left in the first half.
Potter then got a lucky bounce with 3:34 remaining to make the score 2-0 when he received a pass from Brown and fired the ball off the left post and into the goal.
“I was kind of off-balanced (with the assist on Brown’s goal). It worked though, and we scored,” said Potter. “That second goal was kind of weird, because we really didn’t communicate. We just got kind of lucky.”
There was no luck involved in Potter’s second and third goals, scored within a minute of each other in the 44th and 45th minutes of the second half.
The second goal came on a long strike from far right of the net, and Potter produced his third goal after beating a Mifflinburg defender 1-on-1 prior to slipping the ball inside the left post.
“Those two goals gave us momentum, and I’m glad we won because we needed it. Our first couple of games this season were rough,” said Potter. “We’re doing a lot better. I came back after (a six-game absence), and after that it seems like we’re doing pretty good because we have the whole team back and everything.”
Brown then followed with his second goal of the game when he scored off a Mifflinburg turnover with 16:17 remaining.
“What we struggled with in the first half was just putting together the simple passes up front and creating opportunities,” said Emmert. “We talked about it at halftime, and to start the second half that’s what they did, and it opened up the field for us.
“Ben is a physical force in himself. He’s tough for anybody to contain, and he’s very good with both feet,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
And coach Emmert hopes his players can continue the streak their on. Next up is a home game with Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shamokin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“When we started off the season with a couple of losses we felt like we should not have had, we could very easily have only one loss on the season, but unfortunately we have three,” said Emmert. “This win is definitely a momentum builder and confidence booster for us.”
Warrior Run 5, Mifflinburg 0
WR-Alex Brown, assist Ben Potter, 18:14.
WR-Potter, assist Brown, 3:34.
WR-Potter, unassisted, 36:56.
WR-Potter, unassisted, 35:58.
WR-Brown, unassisted, 16:17.
Shots: WR, 14-4; Corner kicks: WR, 4-3; Saves: WR (Braego Cieslukowski), 4; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 9.
