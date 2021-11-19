LEWISBURG — The 2020 season put together by Lewisburg’s boys soccer team sure was a tough act to follow, though the 2021 edition of the Green Dragons will attempt to do just that this afternoon.
The Green Dragons will attempt to win their second straight PIAA Class 2A title, and their fourth state crown since 2015, when they go up against the District 7 champion Quaker Valley Quakers at 1:30 p.m. at HersheyPark Stadium.
And although many of the faces in the lineup are new, and the offense may not be as high scoring it was a year ago, Lewisburg still managed to claw its way back into the state championship game for the second straight year.
However, one thing that hasn’t changed for Lewisburg is that going to the state final never gets old.
“We are excited to get a chance to play in Hershey again. Every team’s story is different, and some have had the exciting opportunity to play in the final,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team went 22-0 and beat Deer Lakes 6-0 in the state championship game a season ago.
“Any state final is great, and this one is no different. We lost a lot to graduation, but we had a lot coming back, so I’m excited to watch this team play their last game,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We have good nerves heading into tomorrow,” added Kettlewell.
That bodes well for Lewisburg (21-1-1), especially against a Quaker Valley (22-2) program that has also become accustomed to reaching the state championship game.
The Quakers claimed titles in 2019 and 2017, and they were the state runner-up in 2016 to the Green Dragons, who took a 1-0 victory to defend their title from the year prior.
This time around, Quaker Valley enters the contest with a potent offense to go along with a stifling defense.
Offensively, the Quakers are led by a pair of 100-point scorers in senior forwards Keller Chamovitz and Rowan Kriebel.
Chamovitz tallied 50 goals and 20 assists (120 points), plus Kriebel had 40 goals and 25 assists (105 points) for a Quaker Valley team that scored a total of 167 goals on the year, with no less than 20 players getting at least one goal this season.
By comparison, Lewisburg scored 154 goals last season and just 81 this year. The Green Dragons are led by senior forward Philip Permyashkin (19 goals/16 assists) and junior forward Alfred Romano (20 goals/15 assists).
Defensively, the Quakers are just as capable keeping the ball out of the net as they are scoring.
Senior goaltender Zach Buhr has made 28 saves and allowed just 10 goals this year (0.637 goals against) to go along with 11 shutouts. As a team, Quaker Valley has 18 total shutouts and allowed just 11 goals all season.
For Lewisburg, senior goalie Tony Burns leads a strong unit that has allowed just 14 goals all season long. For his part, Burns recorded 57 saves and allowed only 11 goals (0.556 goals against) this year.
“Quaker Valley is a good team with many great players. They will be a tough opponent,” said Kettlewell. “The key (today) will be playing as a team, which is our strength. Scoring first always helps, but we will fight until the end.”
Lewisburg proved as much in Tuesday’s semifinal at frigid Danville Area High School where the Green Dragons played 110 minutes of soccer to out-last rival Midd-West 2-1 after the game went into penalty kicks.
But have no fear, Lewisburg’s players will be ready to go this afternoon.
“All Midd-West games are exhausting, and the Mustangs will always be a tough opponent. Tuesday’s game will go down as an all-time great one,” said Kettlewell. “This team always wants to play. They push and challenge each other, and they love to play together.
“We will be ready to go,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
That is especially true for the team’s 10 seniors (Burns, Permyashkin, Caleb Kim, Ian McKinney, Simon Stumbris, Nick Passaniti, Rudy Kristjanson-Gural, Matt Rawson, Carter Hoover and Evan Hopkinson), who will be playing their final game for the Green Dragons as well as looking to solidify their legacies with another state title.
“This senior class has made its mark on this program. They are a tight group who believe in each other on and off the field,” said Kettlewell. “The key to this team is the courage these players show each and every day by showing up.”
