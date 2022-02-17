Men’s swimming
Bucknell sets two school records on PL Championships’ first dayat ANNAPOLIS, Md.Notes:
Bucknell wrapped up the Patriot League Championships’ opening night in third place. Two relay school records fell on Wednesday night at Navy’s Lejune Hall, with each team also capturing a Patriot League bronze medal. The night opened with Chris Fabian, Ryaan Hatoum, Liam Pitt and Leo Kuyl shattering the school standard in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:27.82. Not only did they shave nearly two seconds off of the Bison’s previous record, which was set at the 2019 Patriot League Championships, they also earned the team’s first podium spot of the four-day event. John Gehrig, Justin DiSanto, Christian Stef and Chris Kopac raced to a third-place performance in the 800 freestyle relay behind a school-record time of 6:30.50 to close the night. Their time was also nearly two seconds faster than the old standard, which was set at the 2016 Patriot League Championships. Gehrig swam the lead-off leg of the 800 freestyle relay in 1:37.88, good for second in the Bucknell annals in the 200 freestyle. The Bison divers contributed critical points, with Will Cadwallader taking eighth and Nick Pirone finishing 10th in the 3-meter dive. In the team standings, Bucknell is third behind Navy (124) and Army West Point (115) with 82 points. The Patriot League Championships continue today, with the preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. and the finals following at 6 p.m.
Women’s swimming
Bucknell enjoys record-setting opening night at PL Championshipsat ANNAPOLIS, Md.Notes:
Bucknell completed the Patriot League Championships’ opening night in third place. The Bison were bolstered by a silver-medal performance by the 800 freestyle relay team of Maddie Hartigan, Kayla Lichtner, Caroline McGann and Sabrina Vumbacco. They also saw school records fall in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle on Wednesday night at Navy’s Lejune Hall. The 800 freestyle relay team clocked a time of 7:18.70, good for second in the Bucknell annals and .30 of a second off of the previous standard. As the lead-off swimmer, Hartigan broke her own school record in the 200 freestyle by timing in at 1:47.29; her previous record, set at the 2021 Bucknell Invitational, was 1:48.10. Not to be outdone, the 200 medley relay team of Esme Hunter, Abby Doss, Alexis Faria and Sophia Donati became the first Bison quartet to clear 1:42 in this event. Their time of 1:41.95 broke the standard set at the 2019 Patriot League Championships and earned them a fourth-place showing. In the tightly-packed team standings, Bucknell is third behind Navy (80) and Army West Point (66) with 64 points. Boston University (62), American (50) and Colgate (50) also have at least 50 points through the Patriot League Championships’ first of four days.
Men’s basketball
Lock Haven 85, Bloomsburg 79
Justin Anderson paced the Huskies offense with 25 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jake Nelson was also a point away from a double-double as the junior forward hauled in 15 rebounds and scored nine points. Peyton Mortellite had 14 points while Justin Rodriguez knocked down a team-high five threes and finished the day with 17 points. Bloomsburg (5-18, 4-15 PSAC) will host Shippensburg (15-8, 12-6 PSAC) at Nelson Field House on Saturday for its next contest.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 23 .596 — Boston 34 26 .567 1½ Toronto 32 25 .561 2 Brooklyn 31 27 .534 3½ New York 25 34 .424 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 37 21 .638 — Charlotte 29 30 .492 8½ Atlanta 28 30 .483 9 Washington 26 31 .456 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 21 .644 — Milwaukee 36 23 .610 2 Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½ Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 19 .683 — Dallas 34 24 .586 6 New Orleans 23 35 .397 17 San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ Houston 15 42 .263 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 33 25 .569 3 Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½ Portland 25 34 .424 11½ Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 48 10 .828 — Golden State 42 17 .712 6½ L.A. Clippers 29 31 .483 20 L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 130, Orlando 109 Detroit 112, Boston 111 Indiana 113, Washington 108 Brooklyn 111, New York 106 Chicago 125, Sacramento 118 San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106 Toronto 103, Minnesota 91 Portland 123, Memphis 119 Phoenix 124, Houston 121 L.A. Lakers 106, Utah 101 Denver 117, Golden State 116
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
2022 Rising Stars Challenge — Game 1 Team Isiah vs Team Worthy, 9 p.m., Cleveland 2022 Rising Stars Challenge — Game 2 Team Barry vs Team Payton, 9:30 p.m., Cleveland
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 48 33 10 5 71 197 141 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 Boston 47 27 16 4 58 136 132 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 Buffalo 48 16 24 8 40 131 167 Ottawa 46 17 25 4 38 124 150 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 50 31 11 8 70 169 132 Carolina 47 32 11 4 68 163 112 N.Y. Rangers 48 31 13 4 66 147 123 Washington 51 27 15 9 63 166 142 Columbus 47 23 23 1 47 149 173 N.Y. Islanders 43 17 20 6 40 105 122 Philadelphia 48 15 24 9 39 122 167 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 48 35 9 4 74 193 135 Minnesota 45 30 12 3 63 174 134 St. Louis 47 28 14 5 61 167 131 Nashville 49 28 17 4 60 150 138 Dallas 47 26 19 2 54 141 142 Winnipeg 47 21 18 8 50 137 140 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 28 13 6 62 164 112 Vegas 49 28 18 3 59 162 145 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 154 149 Los Angeles 48 24 17 7 55 138 135 Anaheim 50 23 18 9 55 146 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3 Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT Calgary 6, Anaheim 2 Colorado 2, Vegas 0
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 45 25 18 2 0 52 153 131 Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137 WB/Scranton 45 19 21 2 3 43 114 139 Bridgeport 46 17 20 5 4 43 123 140
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 42 28 9 5 0 61 153 112 Toronto 37 22 12 2 1 47 126 121 Rochester 44 24 15 3 2 53 154 154 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 44 27 10 4 3 61 142 115 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Rockford 41 21 16 3 1 46 116 120 Milwaukee 48 24 20 2 2 52 141 144 Iowa 43 20 17 4 2 46 124 119 Grand Rapids 44 18 19 5 2 43 118 137 Texas 40 14 18 5 3 36 116 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126 Bakersfield 38 20 11 4 3 47 125 112 Henderson 39 22 14 2 1 47 123 113 Colorado 44 23 15 3 3 52 145 130 Abbotsford 39 20 15 3 1 44 134 117 San Diego 38 16 20 2 0 34 106 126 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 41 14 26 1 0 29 120 170 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1 Toronto 6, Utica 2 Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1 Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1 Colorado 6, Henderson 3 Abbotsford 5, Bakersfield 2 San Diego 5, San Jose 1 Laval at Belleville, ppd Springfield at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Minor League Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Bryce Denton and INF Riley Krane. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jose Almonte. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Eddy Tavarez. TROIS-RIVIÈRES AIGLES — Signed RHP Osman Gutierrez and C Carlos Martinez.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G DeAndre Bembry to a rest-of-season contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Patrick Beverley to a contract extension. UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OLB Dante Fowler. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed head coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Derrick Willies from the reserve/retired list. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running back coach. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pricher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Kareem Orr and Tyler Hall, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin O’Connell head coach. NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Bryan Cox assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins defensive assistant. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Darwin Thompson to a reserve/future contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Donell Stanley. Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Keon Howard. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jermaine Ponder.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Alec Regula and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford from loan. DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated Filip Hronek from COVID-19 protocols. EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Activated G Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocols. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson and D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned C Mark Kastelic and G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted RW Maksim Sushko from Lehigh Valley (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley and G Zach Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL). Acquired C Adam Brooks from Vegas waivers. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named John Anderson assistant coach. LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Shawn St. Amant, Ds Charles-David Beaudoin and Carl Neill from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan. MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Tommy Apap to a professional tryout contract (PTO). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Justin Brazeau to a one-year contract extension. SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL) on loan.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a contract extension through 2026 season.
Olympics
Thursday
Freestyle skiing
Men
Freeski Halfpipe
Qualification
1. Aaron Blunck, United States, 92.00 (Q). 2. Nico Porteous, New Zealand, 90.50 (Q). 3. Birk Irving, United States, 89.75 (Q). 4. David Wise, United States, 89.00 (Q). 5. Brendan Mackay, Canada, 87.25 (Q). 6. Noah Bowman, Canada, 85.50 (Q). 7. Alex Ferreira, United States, 84.25 (Q). 8. Simon D Artois, Canada, 82.50 (Q). 9. Miguel Porteous, New Zealand, 81.00 (Q). 10. Kevin Rolland, France, 75.25 (Q). 11. Robin Briguet, Switzerland, 72.25 (Q). 12. Gus Kenworthy, Britain, 70.75 (Q). 13. Ben Harrington, New Zealand, 69.25. 14. Mao Bingqiang, China, 66.25. 15. Rafael Kreienbuehl, Switzerland, 60.50. 16. Lee Seung Hun, South Korea, 56.75. 17. Marco Ladner, Austria, 53.50. 18. Sun Jingbo, China, 48.75. 19. Gustav Legnavsky, New Zealand, 48.25. 20. Brendan Newby, Ireland, 47.00. 21. He Binghan, China, 45.00. 22. Wang Haizhuo, China, 37.00. 23. Jon Sallinen, Finland, 18.50.
Women
Freeski Halfpipe
Qualification
1. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 95.50 (Q). 2. Rachael Karker, Canada, 89.50 (Q). 3. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 87.50 (Q). 4. Zoe Atkin, Britain, 86.75 (Q). 5. Zhang Kexin, China, 86.50 (Q). 6. Cassie Sharpe, Canada, 86.25 (Q). 7. Li Fanghui, China, 84.75 (Q). 8. Brita Sigourney, United States, 84.50 (Q). 9. Hanna Faulhaber, United States, 84.25 (Q). 10. Carly Margulies, United States, 82.25 (Q). 11. Amy Fraser, Canada, 75.75 (Q). 12. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany, 71.50 (Q). 13. Devin Logan, United States, 71.00. 14. Alexandra Glazkova, ROC, 69.25. 15. Saori Suzuki, Japan, 68.75. 16. Wu Meng, China, 67.75. 17. Kim Daeun, South Korea, 45.50. 18. Chloe McMillan, New Zealand, 43.50. 19. Anja Barugh, New Zealand, 38.50. 20. Jang Yujin, South Korea, 4.25.
Ski Cross
Seeding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.