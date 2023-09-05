Youth Football
Heartland Youth LeagueWeek 2 resultsWarrior Run at MuncyB Varsity:
Muncy 7, WR 6
A Varsity:
Muncy 37, WR 7
Mifflinburg at HughesvilleB Varsity:
Mifflinburg 19, Hughesville 0
A Varsity:
Mifflinburg 19, Hughesville 0
B JV:
Mifflinburg 24, Hughesville 6
A JV:
Mifflinburg 26, Hughesville 0
Shikellamy at LewisburgB Varsity:
Shikellamy 37, Lewisburg 0
A Varsity:
Shikellamy 18, Lewisburg 12 (2 OT)
A JV:
Shikellamy 6, Lewisburg 0
Milton at Central ColumbiaB Varsity:
Central 28, Milton 0
A Varsity:
Central 14, Milton 0
B JV:
Milton 13, Central 0
A JV:
Milton 6, Central 0
CollegeWomen’s golfBloomsburg finishes fifth at Vulcan InvitationalNotes:
The Huskies shot a combined 670 to place fifth in the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.). Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, posted an 87 on day one before improving to shoot an 82 in the second round. She finished the weekend with a 169 (+27).
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Penn College 0Notes:
Junior Kendall Myers notched 16 digs to leap past 700 in her career to pace the Warriors, which hit a season-best .360 in a 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-12) win over Penn College on Labor Day at Lamade Gym. The Warrior offense saw 10 players notch kills, led by 10 from sophomore Cameron Upcraft, as she hit .600 and added three blocks. Junior Arianna Santos added five kills, six blocks and seven digs and first-year Alli Macensky posted four kills and six blocks. Junior Brynne Bisel added four kills, four aces and 12 digs. The Warriors (3-1) hit .429 (11-2-21) in the first set and .391 (11-2-23) in the last, while holding Penn College (0-4) to a negative hitting percentage in all three sets.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 85 51 .625 _ Tampa Bay 83 55 .601 3 Toronto 76 62 .551 10 Boston 72 66 .522 14 New York 68 69 .496 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 72 66 .522 _ Cleveland 66 72 .478 6 Detroit 63 74 .460 8½ Chicago 53 85 .384 19 Kansas City 43 96 .309 29½
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 77 60 .562 _ Houston 78 61 .561 _ Texas 76 61 .555 1 Los Angeles 64 73 .467 13 Oakland 42 96 .304 35½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 46 .662 _ Philadelphia 76 61 .555 14½ Miami 70 67 .511 20½ New York 63 74 .460 27½ Washington 62 76 .449 29
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 61 .555 _ Chicago 74 64 .536 2½ Cincinnati 72 68 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 64 74 .464 12½ St. Louis 59 78 .431 17
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 52 .618 _ Arizona 71 67 .514 14 San Francisco 70 68 .507 15 San Diego 65 74 .468 20½ Colorado 50 87 .365 34½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3 Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Boston 7, Kansas City 3 Texas 6, Minnesota 5 Toronto 7, Colorado 5 Baltimore 8, Arizona 5 Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6 Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3 Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3 Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings Houston 13, Texas 6 Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6 Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m. Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Faedo 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 8-10), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-3), 8:05 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7 Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2 Miami 6, Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3 St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 7, Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1 San Diego 4, San Francisco 0 Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0 Arizona 4, Colorado 2 Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Jackson 1-1), 6:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m. Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Walker 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Logan Gillaspie off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred OF Jarren Duran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day IL. Designated C Seby Zavala for assignment. Recalled RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Reinstated RHP Brady Singer from the paternity list. Optioned 2B Samad Taylor to Omaha (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Luis Medina from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Saalfrank from Reno (PCL). Transferred OF Dominic Fletcher from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Slade Cecconi to Reno. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Mariot from Louisville. Recalled RHPs Lyon Richardson and Casey Legumina from Louisville. Selected the contract of THP Michael Mariot from Louisville. Sent RHP Alan Busenitz outright to Louisville. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Stratton from Indianapolis (IL). Designated LHP Rob Zastrynzny for assignment. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled SS Jose Fermin from Memphis.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
