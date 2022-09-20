UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton picked up Big Ten weekly honors, announced by the conference on Monday. Brown was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Singleton repeated as Freshman of the Week. Both helped the No. 14/15 Nittany Lions to a 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.
Brown earned his second career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award. He also garnered the honor following the Maryland game in 2021.
Singleton is the first Penn State freshman to earn back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards since Saquon Barkley in 2015 (9/14 and 9/21).
Brown helped the Nittany Lions to force four takeaways, including two fumbles and two interceptions. Penn State had four takeaways in a game for the first time since 2019 vs. Michigan State.
Brown also helped Penn State to record 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as he tallied five tackles (four solo), a sack, a forced fumble and an interception against the Tigers.
In addition, Brown recorded a strip-sack in the third quarter. It was his first career sack and second career forced fumble. The senior captain added his seventh career interception in the third quarter. He returned the interception 27 yards.
Singleton, who ran for 124 yards on 10 carries, eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the second-straight week to help Penn State finish with 245 yards rushing, the Nittany Lions’ most in a non-conference game since 258 vs. Miami in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.