UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton picked up Big Ten weekly honors, announced by the conference on Monday. Brown was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Singleton repeated as Freshman of the Week. Both helped the No. 14/15 Nittany Lions to a 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.

Brown earned his second career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award. He also garnered the honor following the Maryland game in 2021.

