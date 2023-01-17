Football
NFL Playoff GlanceWild-card Playoffs
x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta
Saturday, Jan. 14
San Francisco 41, Seattle 23 Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30
Sunday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 34, Miami 31 N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 21
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 29AFC
x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 12At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
BasketballCollege Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (34) 17-1 1460 1 2. Kansas (23) 16-1 1446 2 3. Purdue (3) 16-1 1382 3 4. Alabama 15-2 1347 4 5. UCLA 16-2 1237 7 6. Gonzaga 16-3 1178 8 7. Texas 15-2 1122 10 8. Xavier 15-3 1047 12 9. Tennessee 14-3 1019 5 10. Virginia 13-3 926 13 11. Arizona 15-3 838 9 12. Iowa St. 13-3 795 14 13. Kansas St 15-2 771 11 14. TCU 14-3 753 17 15. UConn 15-4 668 6 16. Auburn 14-3 553 21 17. Miami 14-3 487 16 18. Coll of Charleston 18-1 351 22 19. Clemson 15-3 339 - 20. Marquette 14-5 306 25 21. Baylor 12-5 267 - 22. Providence 14-4 262 19 23. Rutgers 13-5 131 - 24. FAU 16-1 126 - 25. Arkansas 12-5 115 15
Others receiving votes:
NC State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona St 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego St. 44, Michigan St. 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent St. 8, Boise St. 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio St. 3, Missouri 3, Iowa 2, VCU 2, North Carolina 1.
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 33 12 .733 — Brooklyn 27 15 .643 4½ Philadelphia 27 16 .628 5 New York 25 20 .556 8 Toronto 20 24 .455 12½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 24 21 .533 — Atlanta 22 22 .500 1½ Washington 18 26 .409 5½ Orlando 16 28 .364 7½ Charlotte 11 34 .244 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 16 .636 — Cleveland 28 17 .622 ½ Indiana 23 22 .511 5½ Chicago 20 24 .455 8 Detroit 12 35 .255 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 30 13 .698 — New Orleans 26 18 .591 4½ Dallas 24 21 .533 7 San Antonio 13 31 .295 17½ Houston 10 34 .227 20½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 30 13 .698 — Utah 23 24 .489 9 Minnesota 22 23 .489 9 Portland 21 22 .488 9 Oklahoma City 21 23 .477 9½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 24 18 .571 — L.A. Clippers 23 22 .511 2½ Golden State 22 22 .500 3 Phoenix 21 24 .467 4½ L.A. Lakers 20 24 .455 5 ___
Sunday’s Games
New York 117, Detroit 104 L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100 Chicago 132, Golden State 118 Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102 Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119 Denver 119, Orlando 116 Portland 140, Dallas 123 Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
Monday’s Games
Boston 130, Charlotte 118 Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119 Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103 Golden State 127, Washington 118 Toronto 123, New York 121, OT Atlanta 121, Miami 113 Utah 126, Minnesota 125 Memphis 136, Phoenix 106 L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Portland at Denver, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit, 3 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 34 5 4 72 166 94 Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117 Tampa Bay 42 28 13 1 57 152 122 Florida 45 21 20 4 46 148 153 Buffalo 42 21 19 2 44 160 146 Detroit 42 18 17 7 43 131 145 Ottawa 43 19 21 3 41 126 139 Montreal 44 18 23 3 39 116 162
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 New Jersey 44 29 12 3 61 156 116 N.Y. Rangers 45 25 13 7 57 144 120 Washington 46 24 16 6 54 148 129 Pittsburgh 43 22 15 6 50 139 130 N.Y. Islanders 45 23 18 4 50 136 124 Philadelphia 44 18 19 7 43 122 143 Columbus 43 13 28 2 28 110 170
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 44 29 14 1 59 148 114 Dallas 45 26 12 7 59 156 119 Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118 Colorado 42 22 17 3 47 131 121 St. Louis 45 22 20 3 47 141 160 Nashville 43 20 17 6 46 120 127 Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158 Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 28 15 2 58 147 130 Seattle 43 26 13 4 56 159 134 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150 Calgary 45 21 15 9 51 143 136 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 San Jose 45 13 23 9 35 137 172 Anaheim 44 12 27 5 29 103 185 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 1 Boston 6, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 6, Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1 New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO Dallas 4, Vegas 0 N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1 Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1 Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m. Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Denny Lima, OFs Abraham Nunez and Albert Alberto and INFs D’Angelo Tejada, Rafael Alvarez and Juan Uribe Jr. on minor league contracts. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Mayea, 2B Gabriel Terrero, RHP Joshawn Lampson and OFs Richard Meran and Gabriel Lara on minor league contracts.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OFs Reniel Diaz, Enderson Asencio, Jonathan Perez, Heriberto Rincon, Derek Rodriguez and Anthony Baptist, RHPs Ramon Henriquez, Jesus Anton, Jean Brito, Elwis Mijares and Luis Ceballos, Cs Julian Hernandez, Henry Pizani, Marcos Terrero and Daiverson Gutierrez, LHPs Misael Lopez, Daniel Hurtado and Osiris Calvo and INFs Daris Cordero, Anthony Baptist, Branny De Oleo, Keiver Garcia, Christopher Larez, Leyderman Ruis and Vladi Gomez and C/INF Julio Zayas on minor league contracts.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Monti Ossenfort general manager. DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated DT Johnathan Hankins from injured reserve. Promoted T Aviante Collins and CB Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad to the active roster. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Nathan Rourke. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Zack Bailey, WRs Keelan Doss and John Hightower, DBs Michael Jacquet and Mark Webb, TE Hunter Kampmeyer, DEs Carlo Kemp and Ty Shelby, DT David Moss, OT Austen Pleasants and RB Larry Roundtree to reserve/futures contracts. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Jaylen Twyman, OL Lester Cotton, CB Tino Ellis, LB Cameron Goode, WR Braylon Sanders and T Kion Smith to reserve/futures contracts. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Triston Jackson and Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE Nick Muse, OLB Benton Whitley and C Josh Sokol to reserve/futures contracts. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed NT Isaiah Mack off waivers from Seattle. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB A.J. Parker to a reserve/futures contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve. Wiaved LB J.J. Russell.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.