The District 4 Coaches Association recently recognized the District 4 All-Academic Team.
Team 1 (GPAs from 3.8-4.0)
Austin Aucker, Midd-West; Chris Bathgate, Athens; Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville; Avery Bassett, Midd-West; Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia; Jake Bobersky, Benton; Gavin Bradley, Athens; Kyler Crawford, Milton; Cael Crebs, Montoursville; Devon Deem, Montgomery; Brady Feese, Southern Columbia; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia; Jace Gessner, Lewisburg; Liam Goodright, Jersey Shore; Conner Heckman, Midd-West; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Danville; Chase Hoffman, Milton; Andrew Johnson, Danville; Garrett Krebs, Southern Columbia; Brad Leon, Montgomery; Landon Lorson, South Williamsport; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport; Ben Marino, Montgomery; Kaden Millheim, Warrior Run; Roman Morrone, Williamsport; Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore; Kensic Ricci, Northeast Bradford; Stephen Roeder, Bloomsburg; Carter Rude, Athens; Blake Sassaman, Danville; Zach Starfusky, Athens; Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook; Gabe Andrus, Jersey Shore; Chase Burke, Benton; Jake Courtney, Athens; Caden Hagerman, Danville; Troy Johnson, Central Columbia; Gabriel Packer, Jersey Shore; Coltyn Sempko, Shikellamy; Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove; Ethan Kolb, Benton; Nathan Rauch, Milton; Kaden Setzer, Athens; Bryce Vollman, Muncy; Clay Watkins, Towanda
Team 2 (GPA between 3.58 and 3.7)
Drew Balestrini, Shikellamy; Braden Bower, Williamsport, Riley Bower, Williamsport; Cade Drick, Montgomery; Cole Johnson, Montoursville; Scott Johnson, Muncy; Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport; Zachary Poust, Benton; Cable Strickland, Benton; Colby Springman, Montgomery; Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove; Kyler Setzer, Athens; Gage Wolfe, Shikellamy
Team 3 (GPA between 3.0 and 3.5)
Aven Ayala, Milton; Tyler Bauder, Jersey Shore; Nolan Lear, Benton; Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run; Skyler Manahan, Wyalusing; Greyson Shaud, Central Columbia; Brandon Wentzel, Montoursville; Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing; Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia; Patrick Edmonson, Southern Columbia; Jake Ferster, Midd-West; Alex Perez, Towanda; Cade Vuocolo, Jersey Shore; Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia; Isaac Cory, Montoursville; Josiah Foss, Selinsgrove; Owen Hadlock, Wyalusing; Garrett Paradis, Selinsgrove; Zach Shaffer, Wyalusing; Brady Cromley, Lewisburg; Robert Gardner, South Williamsport; Isaac Kester, Central Columbia; Hunter Leet, Montgomery; Brayden Sarviss, Danville; Blake Snyder, Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.