EAGLES MERE — Just a sophomore, Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb collected her second District 4 gold medal Saturday with a final round 78 to put her 10 strokes clear of second-place finisher Cailyn Scholl, of Jersey Shore.
Rabb and Scholl were tied after each fired an 81 during Thursday’s first round. Rabb will be headed back to the PIAA Championships, where she posted a second-place finish as a freshman. The state tourney will be contested Monday, Oct. 18, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York. It is an 18-hole competition.
The Lewisburg boys, fresh off repeating as team champions on Thursday, took the top-three spots in the individual tournament. Junior Nick Mahoney fired a final round of 78 to take the top spot, following by senior Sean Kelly’s 82 and Will Gronlund’s 81.
Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger fired a final-round 89, which coupled with his first-round 77, earned him a spot at states as well.
The team championship will be contested Monday, Oct. 25, at Heritage Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.