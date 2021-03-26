ALMEDIA — A three-set win via tiebreaks from the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson gave Lewisburg a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Central Columbia.
With the match tied at 2 wins apiece, Alabackoff and Rawson bounced back from a loss in the second set to take a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Luke Hottenstein and Adam Lang and give Lewisburg (1-1) its first victory of the year.
“The highlight of the match was the No. 2 doubles team pulling off a big win!” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer.
The other two victories for the Green Dragons came from Evan Cecchini at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0) and Zach Higgins at No. 3 singles, with the latter taking a tough 7-5, 6-3 win.
Lewisburg next hosts Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 2at Central ColumbiaSingles
1. Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jordan Baker,6-1 6-0 2. Bryce Hazzard (CC) def. Eddie Monico, 6-4 2-6 6-7 (4-7) 3. Zach Higgins (L) def. Brady Madden, 7-5 6-3
Doubles
1. Matthew Getz-Griffin Knell (CC) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Luke Hottenstein-Adam Lang, 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-4).
Central Mountain 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg played some tough individual matches on the day, but Central Mountain still won each of them to take the HAC-II contest.
At No. 3 singles, Aaron Hackenburg took Nate Brinker to the brink, only to fall 7-5, 6-3.
And at No. 1 doubles, Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger played a hard-fought match, but they ultimately fell 6-4, 7-5.
Mifflinburg (1-1) next hosts Juniata at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. David Lindsay (CM) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0 2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-0, 6-2 3. Nate Brinker (CM) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
