College sSoftball
Game 1: Arcadia 9, Lycoming 0Game 2: Arcadia 3, Lycoming 2Note:
In game two, Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz singled, stole a base and scored a run for the Warriors.
Records:
Arcadia is 17-7, 14-6 MAC. Lycoming is 10-12, 9-9.
Women’s tennisStevens Institute of Technology 9, Lycoming 0Records:
Stevens Institute is 4-0, 2-0 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 0-6, 0-3.
Women’s lacrosseBloomsburg 21, Millersville 4Notes:
Bloomsburg clinched a spot in the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament with the win. With the win, the Huskies improved to 7-4 on the year and in PSAC East play while the Marauders dropped to 3-8 for the season and 3-7 in conference action. The Huskies will return to the postseason for the first time since 2018 and the third time under head coach Shannon Hertz. Senior Abby Bergman had a career-day for the Huskies as she posted a career-high seven goals and a pair of assists for nine points. The senior also scored her 33rd goal of the season — also a career-high.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 7 5 .583 _ Philadelphia 8 9 .471 1½ Miami 7 9 .438 2 Atlanta 7 10 .412 2½ Washington 6 9 .400 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _ St. Louis 8 9 .471 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½ San Diego 10 9 .526 4½ Arizona 6 10 .375 7 Colorado 5 12 .294 8½
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0 N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1 Washington 3, St. Louis 2 Baltimore 7, Miami 5 San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 6, Houston 2 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0 Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m. Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½ Toronto 7 10 .412 4½ New York 6 10 .375 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 7 .563 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1 Cleveland 8 8 .500 1 Detroit 6 10 .375 3 Minnesota 6 10 .375 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 11 7 .611 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 _ Los Angeles 9 6 .600 ½ Texas 8 10 .444 3 Houston 7 9 .438 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0 Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1 Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5 Boston 4, Toronto 2 Baltimore 7, Miami 5 Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7 Colorado 6, Houston 2 L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2 Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Brooklyn 39 19 .672 ½ New York 32 27 .542 8 Boston 31 27 .534 8½ Toronto 24 34 .414 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 26 .552 — Miami 30 28 .517 2 Charlotte 28 29 .491 3½ Washington 24 33 .421 7½ Orlando 18 40 .310 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 22 .614 — Indiana 26 31 .456 9 Chicago 24 33 .421 11 Cleveland 20 37 .351 15 Detroit 18 40 .310 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 30 26 .536 — Memphis 29 27 .518 1 San Antonio 28 28 .500 2 New Orleans 25 33 .431 6 Houston 15 43 .259 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 43 15 .741 — Denver 37 20 .649 5½ Portland 32 25 .561 10½ Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23 Minnesota 16 43 .271 27½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 16 .719 — L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 1½ L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 6½ Golden State 29 29 .500 12½ Sacramento 23 35 .397 18½
Tuesday’s Games
New York 109, Charlotte 97 Atlanta 112, Orlando 96 Brooklyn 134, New Orleans 129 Minnesota 134, Sacramento 120 L.A. Clippers 113, Portland 112
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106 Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132 Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157 Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108 Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126 Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153 Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Buffalo 0 N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 5, Columbus 1 Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1 Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6 Dallas 5, Detroit 2 Vancouver 6, Toronto 3 Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1 Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 20 14 5 1 0 29 65 45 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 18 11 6 1 0 23 72 53 Grand Rapids 19 10 6 3 0 23 64 57 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 28 20 8 0 0 40 89 66 San Diego 33 20 13 0 0 40 112 103 Bakersfield 29 18 10 0 1 37 102 77 San Jose 28 12 10 4 2 30 81 95 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Providence 1 Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1 San Diego 5, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.