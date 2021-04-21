College sSoftball

Game 1: Arcadia 9, Lycoming 0Game 2: Arcadia 3, Lycoming 2Note:

In game two, Milton Area High School graduate Kacee Reitz singled, stole a base and scored a run for the Warriors.

Records:

Arcadia is 17-7, 14-6 MAC. Lycoming is 10-12, 9-9.

Women’s tennisStevens Institute of Technology 9, Lycoming 0Records:

Stevens Institute is 4-0, 2-0 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 0-6, 0-3.

Women’s lacrosseBloomsburg 21, Millersville 4Notes:

Bloomsburg clinched a spot in the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament with the win. With the win, the Huskies improved to 7-4 on the year and in PSAC East play while the Marauders dropped to 3-8 for the season and 3-7 in conference action. The Huskies will return to the postseason for the first time since 2018 and the third time under head coach Shannon Hertz. Senior Abby Bergman had a career-day for the Huskies as she posted a career-high seven goals and a pair of assists for nine points. The senior also scored her 33rd goal of the season — also a career-high.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 7 5 .583 _ Philadelphia 8 9 .471 1½ Miami 7 9 .438 2 Atlanta 7 10 .412 2½ Washington 6 9 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _ St. Louis 8 9 .471 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _ San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½ San Diego 10 9 .526 4½ Arizona 6 10 .375 7 Colorado 5 12 .294 8½

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0 N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1 Washington 3, St. Louis 2 Baltimore 7, Miami 5 San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 6, Houston 2 Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0 Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd. Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m. Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 12 6 .667 _ Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2 Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½ Toronto 7 10 .412 4½ New York 6 10 .375 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 9 7 .563 _ Chicago 9 9 .500 1 Cleveland 8 8 .500 1 Detroit 6 10 .375 3 Minnesota 6 10 .375 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 11 7 .611 _ Seattle 11 7 .611 _ Los Angeles 9 6 .600 ½ Texas 8 10 .444 3 Houston 7 9 .438 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0 Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1 Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5 Boston 4, Toronto 2 Baltimore 7, Miami 5 Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7 Colorado 6, Houston 2 L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2 Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 39 18 .684 — Brooklyn 39 19 .672 ½ New York 32 27 .542 8 Boston 31 27 .534 8½ Toronto 24 34 .414 15½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 26 .552 — Miami 30 28 .517 2 Charlotte 28 29 .491 3½ Washington 24 33 .421 7½ Orlando 18 40 .310 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 22 .614 — Indiana 26 31 .456 9 Chicago 24 33 .421 11 Cleveland 20 37 .351 15 Detroit 18 40 .310 17½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 30 26 .536 — Memphis 29 27 .518 1 San Antonio 28 28 .500 2 New Orleans 25 33 .431 6 Houston 15 43 .259 16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 43 15 .741 — Denver 37 20 .649 5½ Portland 32 25 .561 10½ Oklahoma City 20 38 .345 23 Minnesota 16 43 .271 27½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 16 .719 — L.A. Clippers 41 19 .683 1½ L.A. Lakers 35 23 .603 6½ Golden State 29 29 .500 12½ Sacramento 23 35 .397 18½

Tuesday’s Games

New York 109, Charlotte 97 Atlanta 112, Orlando 96 Brooklyn 134, New Orleans 129 Minnesota 134, Sacramento 120 L.A. Clippers 113, Portland 112

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141 N.Y. Islanders 46 29 13 4 62 133 106 Pittsburgh 46 29 14 3 61 159 132 Boston 44 26 12 6 58 127 110 N.Y. Rangers 46 23 17 6 52 152 124 Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162 New Jersey 45 14 25 6 34 115 157 Buffalo 46 12 27 7 31 111 156

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 45 30 10 5 65 146 108 Florida 47 30 12 5 65 152 126 Tampa Bay 46 30 14 2 62 153 121 Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132 Dallas 45 19 14 12 50 130 113 Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144 Detroit 48 16 25 7 39 107 153 Columbus 48 15 24 9 39 117 163

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 32 11 2 66 150 100 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Minnesota 44 28 13 3 59 137 117 Arizona 46 20 21 5 45 123 146 St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135 San Jose 45 18 22 5 41 120 152 Los Angeles 43 17 20 6 40 118 128 Anaheim 47 14 26 7 35 104 151

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 46 28 13 5 61 150 126 Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120 Edmonton 44 27 15 2 56 141 121 Montreal 43 19 15 9 47 126 123 Calgary 45 19 23 3 41 118 133 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 109 125 Ottawa 46 16 26 4 36 126 166 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Buffalo 0 N.Y. Islanders 6, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 5, Columbus 1 Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1 Pittsburgh 7, New Jersey 6 Dallas 5, Detroit 2 Vancouver 6, Toronto 3 Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1 Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m. Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 20 14 5 1 0 29 65 45 Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56 Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74 Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58 Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Cleveland 18 11 6 1 0 23 72 53 Grand Rapids 19 10 6 3 0 23 64 57 Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60 Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76 WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79 Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53 Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 28 20 8 0 0 40 89 66 San Diego 33 20 13 0 0 40 112 103 Bakersfield 29 18 10 0 1 37 102 77 San Jose 28 12 10 4 2 30 81 95 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 1 Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3 Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1 San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of RHP Alex McRae from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated DH/OF Yordan Alvarez, 3B Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and CC Martin Maldonaldo from the IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Returned OF Ronnie Dawson and INF Alex De Goti to alternate training site. Placed INF Taylor Jones on the IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OFs Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler and LHP Caleb on the COVID-19 IL. Activated OF Brent Rooker from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Travis Blankenhorn and LHP Lewis Thorpe from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from taxi squad. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Mike Ford from alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Stephen Piscotty from paternity list. Designated OF Ka’ai Tom for assignment. Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP T.J. Zeuch on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 19. Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site. National League MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from alternate training site. Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and LHP Cristopher Sanchez to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso and LHP Bailey Falter from the alternate training site. INF Neil Walker announced hie retirement. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jake McGee and RHP Logan Webb from the IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to alternate training site. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Brent Honeywell from alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Steven Fuentes. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Placed OF Juan Soto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with OF Juan Perez on a one-year contract. LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vin Mazzaro. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Spring. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Clinton Hollon to a contract extension. Signed RHP Jorge Tavarez. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Joe DeLuca and RHP Kevin McNorton to Washington. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Signed LHP Tyler Brown. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DENVER NUGGETS — Signed G Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract. Women’s National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Signed G Lexie Brown to a training camp contract. LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed F Jasmine Walker to a rookie scale contract. Announced G Tierra Ruffin-Pratt cleared waivers. SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Peyton Williams and G Brittany Brown to training camp contracts. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Dallas CB Rashard Robinson two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT DaQuan Jones to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed S Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Corey Bojorquez to a contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Will Clapp. Signed C Christian Montano to a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed HC Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OG Kyle Fuller to an exclusive rights contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Dan Vlader from taxi squad to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle from taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Cs Nate Schnarr and Brett Seney from loan to Binghamton (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Jayden Halbgewachs from the taxi squad to San Jose (AHL). Minor League Hockey American Hockey League BELLEVUE SENATORS — Acquired G Mads Sogaard. ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled Fs Jack Poehling and Nick Poehling from Greenville (ECHL). East Coast Hockey Leahue GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Matthew Barnaby. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Logan Dracket and added to active roster. Placed G Logan Drackett on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Michael Lackey from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve. Placed G Clint Windsor on commissioner’s exempt list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Brandon Magee and placed on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Brendan Harris and F Jared Cockrell and added them to active roster. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Peter Crinella and Charlie Combs from reserve to active roster. Placed Fs Stefa Fournier and Austin McIlmurray on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Acquired a 2021 international roster spot from Toronto FC in exchange for $225,000 in general allocation money. Named Ardy Vahidtari assistant physical performance coach and Kwan Lee assistant athletic trainer. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Rob Becerra director of youth development. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired M Frankie Amaya in trade with FC Cincinnati for $950,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in 2021 and $450,000 in 2022. Signed M Frankie Amaya to a three-year contract from 2022-24 with a team option for 2025. COLLEGE BROWN UNIVERSITY — Named Andy Parker assistant men’s soccer coach.

