WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College field hockey team was selected to finish ninth in the MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Stevens (54), the defending MAC Champions, topped the poll with first with four first place votes from opposing coaches, followed by Arcadia (53) and FDU-Florham (53) tied for second. Arcadia received three first place votes and FDU-Florham picked up the final two votes. Misericordia (51) and DeSales (39) round out the top five. Wilkes (25), King’s (Pa.) (24), Delaware Valley (15), and Lycoming (10) were selected sixth to ninth, respectively.
Lycoming’s first field hockey team since 1992 features a state champion, first-year Victoria Burton from Donegal High School, and five district champions in first-years Tayah Bauer (Susquenita), Isabella Bobe (Bermudian Springs), Riley Marines (Bermudian Springs), Julie McGovern (Selinsgrove) and sophomore Halie Woodring (Lower Dauphin).
The Warriors will be coached by Allyson Kenyon, who coached at Bridgewater College for 18 years, posting more than 150 wins and winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2015.
The Warriors open their season at the Drew Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 2, against Cabrini University at 7 p.m. in Madison, N.J.
