WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College field hockey team was selected to finish ninth in the MAC Freedom Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Stevens (54), the defending MAC Champions, topped the poll with first with four first place votes from opposing coaches, followed by Arcadia (53) and FDU-Florham (53) tied for second. Arcadia received three first place votes and FDU-Florham picked up the final two votes. Misericordia (51) and DeSales (39) round out the top five. Wilkes (25), King’s (Pa.) (24), Delaware Valley (15), and Lycoming (10) were selected sixth to ninth, respectively.

