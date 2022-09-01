KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After scoring two crucial goals for the Huskies during the opening week of the season, Bloomsburg University's Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, was named Player of the Week for Division II women's soccer by the United Soccer Coaches Wednesday afternoon.
The weekly award is Varano's second in three days as the graduate student was named Athlete of the Week for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's Eastern Division on Monday.
Varano received the two weekly honors after scoring a goal in two separate contests last week, both of which turned out to be the determining factor as Bloomsburg pulled out two one-goal victories.
In the team's season-opening win against Mercyhurst last Thursday, Varano scored in the 84th minute after receiving a lob pass from Lauren Bull in the box. The goal went on to be the lone score of the game and the Huskies held on for a 1-0 victory.
Then on Sunday against Goldey-Beacom, Varano scored again in the second half as the Huskies held on for a 2-1 victory over the Lightning. Varano's goal came less than seven minutes into the second half and stretched the Huskies' lead to 2-0 as sophomore teammate Ellie Rowe connected on a long-range shot in the first half to give Bloomsburg the lead. Varano's goal proved to be vital, however, as Goldey-Beacom scored with under nine minutes to play but could not tie the game before the final seconds ticked off the clock.
Varano and the Huskies (2-0, 0-0 PSAC East) are on the road today as they begin conference play with a contest at Mansfield (1-0, 0-0 PSAC East). The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM. Fans can follow live stats and live video on Mansfield's athletics website.
Vikings get '20 1st-round pick Reagor in trade with Eagles
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.
The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.
Jefferson has the most receiving yards (3,016) in NFL history over a player's first two seasons. Reagor has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns over two years.
With Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn entrenched as the top three wide receivers, Reagor will bring more value as a punt returner. He returned one punt for a 73-yard touchdown as a rookie and averaged 7.3 yards per punt return in 2021 on 31 attempts.
That's the role the Vikings were targeting for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was waived to make room on the 53-man roster for Reagor. Smith-Marsette, a fifth-round draft pick out of Iowa last year, had an uneven training camp. As a rookie, he had four kickoff returns for an average of 20.8 yards and took two of his five receptions for touchdowns.
The Eagles have DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins slotted as their top three wide receivers, but team officials raved about Reagor as recently as Tuesday after the roster cutdown.
“There was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team,” general manager Howie Roseman said.
Uhre scores in Philadelphia Union's 4-1 win over Atlanta
CHESTER (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored to help lead the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.
The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.
The Union also got one goal apiece from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag.
Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).
Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.
