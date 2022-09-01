KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After scoring two crucial goals for the Huskies during the opening week of the season, Bloomsburg University's Nicole Varano, a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, was named Player of the Week for Division II women's soccer by the United Soccer Coaches Wednesday afternoon.

The weekly award is Varano's second in three days as the graduate student was named Athlete of the Week for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference's Eastern Division on Monday.

