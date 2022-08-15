LEWISBURG — Rising senior Blake Wisdom and Bucknell Athletics Hall-of-Famer Charlie Waddell ’07 will represent the Bison men’s golf team at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship, which gets underway today at Arcola Country Club and Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. Waddell will be making his sixth appearance at the prestigious U.S. Am, while Wisdom will be making his debut after earning a spot as an alternate at Oakmont in 2021.

This year’s championship runs from Aug. 15-21. While a handful of players are exempt from qualifying based on other tournament performances, the bulk of the field is built from a total of 94 qualifying tournaments all around the United States along with one each in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. After two stroke-play rounds at Ridgewood CC and Arcola CC, the field will be whittled to 64 for a single-elimination, match-play tournament. Starting with the round of 64 on Wednesday, Aug. 11, there will be television coverage each day on The Golf Channel and Peacock. All matches are set at 18 holes up until the final, which is slated for 36 holes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.