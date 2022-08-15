LEWISBURG — Rising senior Blake Wisdom and Bucknell Athletics Hall-of-Famer Charlie Waddell ’07 will represent the Bison men’s golf team at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship, which gets underway today at Arcola Country Club and Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. Waddell will be making his sixth appearance at the prestigious U.S. Am, while Wisdom will be making his debut after earning a spot as an alternate at Oakmont in 2021.
This year’s championship runs from Aug. 15-21. While a handful of players are exempt from qualifying based on other tournament performances, the bulk of the field is built from a total of 94 qualifying tournaments all around the United States along with one each in Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. After two stroke-play rounds at Ridgewood CC and Arcola CC, the field will be whittled to 64 for a single-elimination, match-play tournament. Starting with the round of 64 on Wednesday, Aug. 11, there will be television coverage each day on The Golf Channel and Peacock. All matches are set at 18 holes up until the final, which is slated for 36 holes.
Wisdom will tee off at 12:15 p.m. today on the 10th hole at Arcola CC, playing alongside Matthew Sutherland and Drew Doyle. Waddell has a 7:42 a.m. tee time at Arcola CC and will be paired with Brock Goyen and Jacob Pederson. Both groups will switch courses and early/late flights in round two on Tuesday.
Wisdom qualified for the U.S. Amateur in dramatic fashion. At the Naperville, Ill., qualifier at White Eagle Golf Club, Wisdom fired a final-round 64 to vault him into a share of medalist honors with Chris Kamin. After opening with a 73 to put himself in the middle of the pack in the 36-hole qualifier, Wisdom made two eagles on the front nine and added four birdies on the way to the 8-under-par 64.
Wisdom, a Geneva, Wis., native, is coming off another strong collegiate season for the Bison. He was a two-time Patriot League Golfer of the Week and had five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational in the spring.
Waddell, a native of the Chicago area, was runner-up at the Vernon Hills, Ill., qualifier at White Deer Run GC. Waddell posted 68-70 for a 6-under total of 138, one shot behind medalist William Marshall.
During his Bucknell days, Waddell was a two-time Patriot League individual champion and a four-time All-Patriot League honoree. He led the Bison to league titles and NCAA Regionals berths in 2006 and 2007, which marked the program’s first NCAA team appearances since 1961. Waddell was inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bucknell has been well-represented at the U.S. Amateur Championship through the years. Last year, alums Abbie Valentine ’04 and Peter Bradbeer ’20 joined Waddell in the field.
The nation’s most prestigious amateur golf championship, the U.S. Amateur was first held in 1895 at Newport Country Club. The list of past champions is littered with many of the game’s greats, including Bobby Jones (five-time winner), Tiger Woods (three consecutive titles), Jack Nicklaus (twice), Arnold Palmer, and Phil Mickelson. James Piot lifted the Havemeyer Trophy last year after a 2 and 1 victory over Austin Greaser.
