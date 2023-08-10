Editor’s Note: If we’re missing any athletes, please email sports@standard-journal.com
Kameron Schreffler, Lewisburg Area High School, Bucknell University
A junior hurdler/sprinter, Schreffler competed in four meets this past season for the Bison. His season bests included a 13.62 in the 100-meter dash, which placed him 14th at the Bucknell Team Challenge; a 15.54 in the 110 hurdles which was good enough for third at Lehigh Games on April 7-8; and he helped the Bison’s 4x200 relay team take sixth at the Colonial Relays on March 30-April 1 in 1:31.30.
Cole Goodwin, Milton Area High School, Susquehanna University
Goodwin served as a freshman thrower for the River Hawks.
Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run High School, Bloomsburg University
Dufrene, a rising junior distance runner, appeared in two meets this past season for the Huskies. At the Jim Taylor Invite on March 25 at Susquehanna University, Dufrene finished 15th in the 5000 (16:09.77) and 19th in the 1500 (4:15.74).
Alex Sabo, Lewisburg Area H.S., Lebanon Valley College
A senior decathlon runner for the Flying Dutchmen, Sabo competed in eight meets during the outdoor season. He finished seventh in the decathlon with a season-best 4,928 points, which included a season best 100 time of 11.37 seconds, a long jump mark of 5.87 meters (19-3.25), a season-best shot put mark of 12.20 meters (40-0.5), a season best high jump height of 1.67 meters (5-5.75), a season-best 400 time of 55.67 seconds, a season best 110 hurdles time of 21.56 seconds, a discus mark of 27.88 meters (91-6), a pole vault height of 3.05 meters (10-0), a season-best javelin mark of 46.01 meters (150-11), and a season-best 1500 time of 5:46.95, and he also anchored a 4x100 relay team that finished second at the MAC Championships to earn Second Team All-MAC honors with a time of 42.96 seconds in the final after running a time of 43.43 seconds in the preliminaries.
Sabo also anchored the 4x100 relay team that finished 12th with a time of 43.12 at the AARTFC Championships; he ran a season-best 100 time of 11.51 seconds at the Millersville Metrics (4/1); he recorded a season-best long jump mark of 6.13 meters (20-1.5) and a season-best discus mark of 28.81 meters (94-6) at the Messiah Multi (4/13-14); and he anchored the 4x100 relay team that won with a time of 43.23 seconds at the York Twilight Meet (4/5).
Jacob Hess, Lewisburg Area H.S., Liberty University
A redshirt freshman distance runner for the Flames, Hess’ top effort during the outdoor season was a 10th-place finish in 14:58.83 in the 5K run at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic (April 14-15).
Hess appeared in four meets this past season, and he also placed 10th in the 3000 steeplechase in 9:47.53 at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 3), and he placed 8th in the 5000 (15:12.19) Dr. Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational (March 24-15).
Hess finished his year by being named an ASUN Academic Honor Roll member.
Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg Area H.S., Emory University
Stumbris, a freshman jumper, was an All-UAA (University Athletic Association) performer for the Eagles as he turned in a third-place result in the triple jump with a distance of 13.81 meters in the championship meet on April 22. Stumbris had a season-best distance of 13.84 in the triple jump, which he achieved at the Flames Invitational on April 7.
Michael Tiffin, Lewisburg Area H.S., Emory University
A senior thrower, Tiffin scored in two separate events for the Eagles at the UAA Championships. He placed fourth in the hammer throw (46.15m) and eighth in the shot put (12.38m).
Tiffin, whose career-best throw in the shot put (13.12m) came at the Berry Field Day Invitational (April 14), has the Flames’ two best throws this season in the shot put. He also threw a season-best 38.11 meters in the discus at the UAA championships (good for sixth-best on the team), and he had a season-best distance of 47.33m in the hammer throw at the KSU Invitational (April 7), which was good for seventh-best for the Eagles.
Josh Gose, Lewisburg Area H.S., Slippery Rock University
Gose, a rising senior thrower for The Rock, is now a seven-Time PSAC Championship Qualifier, a four-time All-PSAC honoree, a four-time USTFCCCA All-Region honoree, and he’s a one-time CSC Academic All-American.
This past outdoor season Gose competed in nine meets in the shot put and discus, and he was named to the CSC Academic All-America Team and was a USTFCCCA All-Region honoree in the shot put, and he earned All-PSAC Honors after taking third in the shot at the conference championships with a mark of 16.90 meters in addition to placing seventh in the discus at 45.43 meters.
His top mark in the shot put was 17.22 meters which came at the Bison Classic in an eventual fifth-place showing; recorded a season-best mark in the discus of 45.55 meters at the Shamrock Invitational to place fourth in addition to taking second at the meet in the shot put with a mark of 16.70 meters; and he won the discus at the Westminster Invitational (43.83) all the while taking second in the shot put thanks to a 16.94-meter mark.
Zach Gose, Lewisburg Area H.S., Slippery Rock University
Gose just completed his freshman outdoor season for The Rock, competing in 10 meets. He qualified for the PSAC Championships (May 11-13) in three events, finishing ninth in the hammer throw (48.54 meters), 12th in the discus (42.75 meters) and 17th in the shot put (13.49 meters).
Gose’s hammer throw mark at the conference championships was a season-best; and he produced a top discus throw of the year of 43.78 meters as part of an eighth-place finish at the Shamrock Invitational (3/16-18). In addition, Gose hit a season-best shot put distance of 13.57 meters to finish ninth at the John Papa Invite (4/20); took fifth in both the hammer (44.73 meters) and the discus (42.93 meters) at the John Papa Invite; compiled three top-three finishes at the Mountaineer Twilight Meet (4/29), placing second in the discus (42.64 meters), third in the shot put (13.21 meters) and third in the hammer throw (46.37 meters).
Tanner Walter, Milton Area H.S., Lock Haven University
Walter, a junior distance runner for the Bald Eagles in 2023, competed in every meet this season — running either the 800-, 1500- or 5000-meter runs. Had a college-best time of 1:59.66 to finish fifth in the 800 at the Susquehanna Easter Invite (April 8), and in the same meet he ran a career-best 4:08.20 to finish third in the 1500.
In addition for Walter, he ran a career-best 15:09.40 to place seventh 5000 at the Bison Outdoor Classic (April 14), and he placed fourth in the 3000 steeplechase in a career-best 9:46.05 at the PSAC Championships (May 11-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.