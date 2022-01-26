MIDDLEBURG — Wins have been hard to come by for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team this season, but the Wildcats picked up a relatively easy one Tuesday night.
Fifteen points from Ella Shuck paved the way for Mifflinburg’s 41-14 Heartland-I victory over the Midd-West Mustangs at Midd-West Middle School.
“It is good to get a win, and that’s what we’ve talked about a lot the past couple of days at practice. We had a (seven-game) losing streak there, and we’re just looking to kind of get back on a winning streak,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck.
For the past two weeks we haven’t been playing (all) four quarters, and that’s where we have to start. We have games where we might play two good quarters, but then two are really, really bad. So, we’ve talked about putting four good quarters together, and I think the girls did that tonight.”
With two more games coming up in the next three days, if Mifflinburg (5-9 overall) is looking to get on a roll then it needed to start against Midd-West (0-13).
Four points from Meg Shively in the first quarter helped the Wildcats get off to a good start.
Then in the second, Mifflinburg connected on three straight buckets — one each from Avery Metzger, Elizabeth Sheesley and Laine Martin — to begin the quarter and give the Wildcats a 14-2 lead.
The lead grew to 14 (19-5) before the first half came to an end as Ella Shuck scored the final three points of the second quarter.
“We talk about continuing to get better day in and day out. We’ve struggled offensively the past couple of games — just struggling to shoot the ball,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “But tonight, we had some other girls step up and made some good shots. We also talked about ball movement, and we seemed to do a lot better job with that tonight.”
Metzger and Ella Shuck began the second half the same way Mifflinburg ended the first as both girls knocked down shots and Laine Martin sunk a basket as well to start an 11-0 run to put the game firmly in the Wildcats’ control with a 30-8 lead.
And just like in the second quarter, Mifflinburg got points from four different players with Ella Shuck scoring four and Martin adding three. Metzger and Martin also added buckets during the run for the Wildcats.
“I thought Avery Metzger was big tonight. She got (four) steals and she knocked down some open shots, which she needed to get some confidence,” said coach Shuck. “Overall, I think we moved the ball offensively and we were able to knock down some shots when we had the opportunity.”
In all, seven players scored at least two points for Mifflinburg on the night, and a total of 10 saw action in the game, especially once the game started getting out of hand late in the second half.
Along with Ella Shuck’s 15 points, she also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals on the night; Jenna Haines had six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Meg Shively led with five steals.
“We didn’t have jayvee game tonight, and we’re playing (again) Wednesday, so it’s nice (to get some other girls into the game),” said coach Shuck. “So, it’s nice that we have some players on this team that can help, especially depending on what kind of game we’re in and what kind of matchups we’re in.
“But it was nice to get some other girls in there and get them some experience going forward,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg next hosts Bellefonte at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and then on Friday the Wildcats host Selinsgrove.
Mifflinburg 41, Midd-West 14At Midd-West
Mifflinburg 8 11 11 11 – 41 Midd-West 2 3 3 6 – 14
Mifflinburg (5-9) 41
Ella Shuck 5 5-7 15; Avery Metzger 4 1-2 9; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 2 1-2 5; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 4-4 6; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 11-15 41.
3-point goals:
None.
Midd-West (0-13) 14
McKenna Voss 1 0-0 2; Sara Walter 0 0-0 0; Sage Phillips 1 4-5 6; Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2; Samantha Zechman 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Deubner 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Lana Kratzer 1 2-3 4.
Totals:
4 6-8 14.
3-point goals: None.
