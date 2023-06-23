ALMEDIA — Mifflinburg’s Major Softball All-Stars took care of business on Thursday, and now they are in the championship finals.
Mifflinburg beat Danville 7-3 in the District 13 elimination bracket final at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field.
Mackenzie Delsite went the distance to get the win for Mifflinburg. She allowed five hits and two walks, but she struck out eight.
Delsite, who also singled and scored her team’s first run in the first inning, out-dueled Danville pitcher Riley Hepner, who also pitched a complete game.
Hepner struck out 11 and gave up only two hits, but she also walked eight and hit one batter.
Danville took advantage of a pair of leadoff walks in the third to plate three runs and take a 3-1 lead.
Mifflinburg tied the game in the top of the fourth behind walks from Paicyn Stahl and Ava Fry, who after a double steal came in to score on a fielder’s choice by Chloe Hommel.
An inning later Mifflinburg took a one-run lead when Ava Gangloff hit a two-out single, worked her way to third base and scored on a wild pitch.
The manufactured run by Gangloff was a bit of redemption after she committed an error in the fourth, which didn’t lead to any runs.
Mifflinburg essentially put the game away in the top of the sixth when Stahl and Fry once again led off the inning with walks before pulling off another double steal.
Stahl and Fry both scored when Ansleigh Thompson got on base with an error. Thompson later came home on a ground out by Brylee Hook.
The win sets up a rematch with Central Columbia, which took a 6-0 win over Mifflinburg on Wednesday behind a one-hitter thrown by Lexi Yuhas.
Although Mifflinburg had just two hits in the game, the team benefitted from eight walks and four errors.
Mifflinburg will need to do a lot better offensively tonight, especially since it must beat Central twice in order to win the district championship.
The two teams will play tonight at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.
HUGHESVILLE — The struggles continued for Montandon Post 841 when it gave up six unanswered runs to lose on the road.
Montandon (2-8) scored all three of its runs in the third on a double by Logan Shrawder.
The team is next scheduled to host Sunbury/Norry at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Hughesville 7, Montandon 3
Montandon 003 000 0 — 3-6-0
Hughesville 013 030 x — 7-6-2
Gehrig Baker, Logan Shrawder (3), John Hoffman (4), Max Pfirman (6) and Aidan Lewis. Wetzel, Kiss (4), Barlett (5) and Kiss, Wetzel (4).
Top Montandon hitters: Keiser, 2-for-4, run scored; Dom Lytle, 1-for-4; Brayden Gower, run; Ethan Russell, walk; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-2, double, run; Shrawder, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-2; Austin Gainer, walk; Baker, walk.
Top Hughesville hitters: Confer, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Kiss, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Barlett, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run; Lunger, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Abernathy, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Knarr, 1-for-2, walk; Snyder, walk, run.
